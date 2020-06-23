TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can’t get over Big Boy's comments about Leshole

23 June 2020 - 10:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Charles 'Big Boy Mabitsela' Maja left fans in stitches over his comments to Mantuli.
Actor Charles 'Big Boy Mabitsela' Maja left fans in stitches over his comments to Mantuli.
Image: Twitter/Skeem Saam

Since the tragic loss of the talent that was Charles Maja of Skeem Saam fame, it has been bittersweet to watch the actor in action as some of his last scenes continue to play on the popular SABC1 soapie, and Monday night's episode left fans howling!

Charles, who played the firm favourite Big Boy Mabitsela, showed up on the small screen for a few minutes during Monday night's episode, and he literally made everyone's night.

The hilarious character has always been Mantuli's nemesis and the pair always fight over one thing or the other. If they are not competing over who has  more money, they are fighting over whose children are smarter.

This time around, Big Boy shut Mantuli down. The homophobic Mantuli just found out that her beloved grandson, Clement, is gay and she hasn't been taking it well, and Big Boy used that against her. It wasn't so much that Big Boy himself wasn't homophobic, it was the way he bragged about his heterosexual son that left fans laughing out loud.

"My son is straightforward!" Big Boy boasted.

Check out the snippet of the scene below.

Needless to say, the tweeps were howling after that scene.

Check out some reactions below.

Fans heartbroken by Big Boy appearance on 'Skeem Saam', months after his death

We don't want his scenes to ever end.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Five reasons why Mzansi loved Charles 'Big Boy' Maja

Mzansi was truly blessed to witness Charles in action as Big Boy
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Skeem Saam actor Charles 'Big Boy' Maja has died

Charles Maja died after suffering a stroke
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'I'll miss him every day'- Thabo 'Leshole' Mkhabela devastated by Charles 'Big Boy' Maja's death

"Nearly every moment that I've had on the show has been with him. I don't know what now."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | The one earring mystery left 'Uyajola 99' fans invested for days! TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity delivers stinging clapback to bodyshamer TshisaLIVE
  3. Papa Penny slams ‘abusive & stingy’ claims: I'm not a Motsepe, jealous people ... TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Fresh: I’ve had death threats, my home's been petrol bombed and I’ve been ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Rami Chuene falls victim to R5.5k international scam overseas TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
'We are fighting two pandemics': Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
X