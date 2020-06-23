IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can’t get over Big Boy's comments about Leshole

Since the tragic loss of the talent that was Charles Maja of Skeem Saam fame, it has been bittersweet to watch the actor in action as some of his last scenes continue to play on the popular SABC1 soapie, and Monday night's episode left fans howling!

Charles, who played the firm favourite Big Boy Mabitsela, showed up on the small screen for a few minutes during Monday night's episode, and he literally made everyone's night.

The hilarious character has always been Mantuli's nemesis and the pair always fight over one thing or the other. If they are not competing over who has more money, they are fighting over whose children are smarter.

This time around, Big Boy shut Mantuli down. The homophobic Mantuli just found out that her beloved grandson, Clement, is gay and she hasn't been taking it well, and Big Boy used that against her. It wasn't so much that Big Boy himself wasn't homophobic, it was the way he bragged about his heterosexual son that left fans laughing out loud.

"My son is straightforward!" Big Boy boasted.

Check out the snippet of the scene below.