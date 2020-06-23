IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can’t get over Big Boy's comments about Leshole
Since the tragic loss of the talent that was Charles Maja of Skeem Saam fame, it has been bittersweet to watch the actor in action as some of his last scenes continue to play on the popular SABC1 soapie, and Monday night's episode left fans howling!
Charles, who played the firm favourite Big Boy Mabitsela, showed up on the small screen for a few minutes during Monday night's episode, and he literally made everyone's night.
The hilarious character has always been Mantuli's nemesis and the pair always fight over one thing or the other. If they are not competing over who has more money, they are fighting over whose children are smarter.
This time around, Big Boy shut Mantuli down. The homophobic Mantuli just found out that her beloved grandson, Clement, is gay and she hasn't been taking it well, and Big Boy used that against her. It wasn't so much that Big Boy himself wasn't homophobic, it was the way he bragged about his heterosexual son that left fans laughing out loud.
"My son is straightforward!" Big Boy boasted.
Check out the snippet of the scene below.
This scene made my night,Big boy mara😂😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/k1yPTsYyDU— Bee Chix🏳️🌈 (@Bohlale_Chiloan) June 22, 2020
Needless to say, the tweeps were howling after that scene.
Check out some reactions below.
After giving MmaNtuli a lesson, Big boy rubbed it in with a pat on her shoulder. Poor MmaNtuli!! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/KI4YGX8ms5— Absy (@Absy4u1) June 22, 2020
Big Boy is the legend 👑 'nna mora waka o straight forward, o ralokela ho bana (points breats)' 😂😂😂😂 I'm hauling!#SkeemSaam Thank you once again for memory of a dope episode 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NnQq3ZmSSq— #CelebrateLivingLegends 🇬🇧 🇱🇸 🇿🇦 (@AdvRayMosoeu) June 22, 2020
I'm really going to miss the fights between MaNtuli and Big Boy.— BERNECIA (@Bernecia) June 22, 2020
Death be not proud😭😭💔#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/qXIHTK6Ety
Like what he said wasn't enough, he had to cement it with a Pat in the back.. Big boy bathong....Straight forward😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Ncjh1YJvL0— Kgarebe Ya Mopedi❤️ (@malapanetirelo) June 22, 2020
Yaz I didn't expect that response from Big Boy about mental health and Leshole being straight😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Tz796FslfI— S N A I J A (@snaijamxoli) June 22, 2020
lol Big Boy he's the mood changer that one😂😂😂 may his soul continue to Rest In Peace #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/J6qnEGQS0z— Deja Vu♥ (@DMN4ever) June 22, 2020
Big boy with one appearance tonight and he managed to steal the show #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/al3zFo4qCO— Music Is The King Of All Professions (@UltraMagnusSA) June 22, 2020
All the actors on #SkeemSaam are unique in their own ways but Ntate Charles "Big Boy" Maja is a once in a lifetime type of actor. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/yv82miW8cf— Music Is The King Of All Professions 🇿🇦 (@VandalSavageRSA) June 22, 2020
#SkeemSaam Big Boy😂😂😂😂😂💯💯👏👏👏👏....May his soul rest Peacefully .....You are irreplaceable indeed pic.twitter.com/VXIzkpCqHx— @Ttuso_ M (@machika_ttuso) June 22, 2020