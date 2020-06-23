Thuso Mbedu on growing up with insecurities over her complexion

She may be considered to be one of the most beautiful SA stars but Emmy-nominated actress Thuso Mbedu didn't always feel pretty in her dark complexion black skin and she's shared the reasons for her insecurities.

Taking to Instagram, Thuso shared a beautiful throwback picture of her 26-year-old self and the background story behind the picture that many of her followers couldn't have anticipated.

“I came across this picture that was taken three years ago and the first thought that struck me was, 'This was the first time I felt pretty in my skin/complexion'. That was the thought and then I thought, 'oh snap. That’s deep. And sad. That’s deeply sad.'”

Thuso said when it hit her that it was only in that photo shoot that she began to feel beautiful, when she was at the end of 25 years on Earth going towards 26, she was shattered.

The actress added that it wasn't that she had make-up on that made her feel pretty, rather, it was the realisation that her dark skin never stood “in the way” of her beauty.

“It wasn’t even about the make-up because, as you can see, we went a little left with that. I just absolutely loved the brown of my skin that day. For the first time, I, too, could be perceived as pretty ‘despite’ how dark I was.”

Thuso took the opportunity to encourage other black, dark complexion girls to love the skin they are in.

“Twenty-six years is a long time to stop being awkward in your own skin just because you turned out a little darker than your sibling and so I hope that my younger followers will learn to love their own shade right now.”

