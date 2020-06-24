Ayanda Thabethe defends Zenande Mfenyana from #ZenandeMustFall mob

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe has come out guns blazing in defence of Zenande Mfenyana, after The Queen actress was dragged by social media users for her “rude” response to a direct message.

Zenande sparked fierce debate on social media on Tuesday when a screenshot of a conversation about body shaming went viral.

As the hashtag #ZenandeMustFall dominated the trends list most of Tuesday, Ayanda felt the Twitter mob needed to be called to order for their trolling ways.

Taking to Twitter with a stern warning, Ayanda called for tweeps to have a little mercy on Zenande, reminding them of the little human the actress has growing inside of her.

“Guys, Zenande is pregnant, growing a human inside of her — please have a little mercy.”

She went to say that the hashtag was “totally wrong” and unnecessary.

“The fact that this hashtag has been trending the whole day is totally wrong. Ngiyamxolisela lapho awone khona. Sekwanele,” she added.