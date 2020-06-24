TshisaLIVE

Fans can't handle all the drama Shaka's return is bringing to 'The Queen'

24 June 2020 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
SK Khoza plays the role of Shaka on 'The Queen'.
SK Khoza plays the role of Shaka on 'The Queen'.
Image: Via SK Khoza's Instagram

The Queen has been one huge thriller since Shaka made his return from the dead, however fans of the telenovela are beginning to have mixed feelings about his return since he's being “overboard dramatic” and insisting on torturing some of their faves.

Kagiso and Dingane, who were responsible for Shaka's “death”, are now on the receiving end of Shaka's anger and wrath. The guy has been torturing the pair and, by the looks of things, plans on eventually killing them.

While Kagiso may have his mother to protect him, Dingane may be left out in the cold because Brutus is still embracing his miracle. The guy loves Shaka more than anyone and isn't afraid to show it.

Fans were hoping that a resurrected Shaka would come back looking for peace instead of vengeance and they are now afraid that he's going to kill some of their faves as it's become clear that anger has blinded him.

Meanwhile, others are still trying to make sense of the explanation of how he escaped death. There are too many confusing versions!

So while there's no doubt that fans are happy that SK is back on their screens ... Shaka's current storyline is making some of them wish he had stayed dead.

Here are some of the reactions.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

SK Khoza thanks mentor Shona Ferguson for words of wisdom

This time Shona Ferguson is the one "balancing" SK Khoza.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'It means the world to me' - SK can’t wait to breathe life into Shaka once more

"I can’t wait to get back to set and start causing some serious damage."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | SK Khoza confirms he’ll be 'balancing people real quick' on 'The Queen' soon

At least the dynamic duo that is Shaka and Brutus will be returning to the small screen!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Shona Ferguson teases fans with 'Kings of Joburg' and SK Khoza is on it

Fans are super-stoked that one of their favs is back
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Boity delivers stinging clapback to bodyshamer TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | The one earring mystery left 'Uyajola 99' fans invested for days! TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can’t get over Big Boy's comments about Leshole TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Fresh: I’ve had death threats, my home's been petrol bombed and I’ve been ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Maphorisa on Prince Kaybee's 'same beat' dig: I hope he's not talking about ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
X