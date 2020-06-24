Fans can't handle all the drama Shaka's return is bringing to 'The Queen'

The Queen has been one huge thriller since Shaka made his return from the dead, however fans of the telenovela are beginning to have mixed feelings about his return since he's being “overboard dramatic” and insisting on torturing some of their faves.

Kagiso and Dingane, who were responsible for Shaka's “death”, are now on the receiving end of Shaka's anger and wrath. The guy has been torturing the pair and, by the looks of things, plans on eventually killing them.

While Kagiso may have his mother to protect him, Dingane may be left out in the cold because Brutus is still embracing his miracle. The guy loves Shaka more than anyone and isn't afraid to show it.

Fans were hoping that a resurrected Shaka would come back looking for peace instead of vengeance and they are now afraid that he's going to kill some of their faves as it's become clear that anger has blinded him.

Meanwhile, others are still trying to make sense of the explanation of how he escaped death. There are too many confusing versions!