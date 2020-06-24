TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Nobody owes you s**t!, says Somizi after celeb ‘friends’ decline to feature in his show

24 June 2020 - 15:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Somizi made sure people know that no-one owes them anything in life.
Somizi made sure people know that no-one owes them anything in life.
Image: G.H. MUMM INSTAGRAM

A recent experience has shown Somizi that not everyone will be willing to return all the favours you've handed out in life.   

The Idols SA judge let his fans into the day-to-day running of his business and revealed that he was currently working on a new “talk show-like project”. He said for the show he reached out to friends and industry colleagues to feature but the response was not an unanimous yes like he expected.

“This is what happened to me a couple of weeks ago. So I am working on a show and a show needs guests and stuff. You know, so I call my people, friends in the industry, friends that I gel with, that I vibe with. Friends that I feel I have been there for them and them for me at some point. I tell them I need you to be on my show ...”

“Some friends came on board, you know those people that you know (understand) that it's a give and take relationship. Then some just declined, like without an explanation. Some explained but I found myself now thinking, 'Oho but I did this and that for you and now you can't return the favour?'”

Somizi explained that he caught himself catching feelings about the rejection but quickly called himself to order after realising that he was acting like an entitled person.

“I realised that nobody owes me s**t. This self-entitlement should stop.

“Nobody owes nobody s**t. You are on your own. If somebody decided to support you, big ups. If you decide to support somebody or be there for somebody else, don't do it because you expect them to owe you or to return the favour!”

Watch the full video below.

MORE

Somizi on gay marriage in 'conservative' Africa: 'I always knew I would get married'

“I am a rebel. I don’t allow any form of rule or society to dictate what I should do, especially when it comes to me being me."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Somizi posts snap of R5m car in his driveway, fans go into a frenzy

Somizi really flexes different though... yoh!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi on 2010 World Cup saving his career: 'I was counted down and out'

'Not once did I say that's too big.. I said bring it on. I'll forever be grateful for the opportunity to work with the entire team.'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi on his lockdown weight gain: 'I really enjoy my new mkhaba and feel like a proper BEE'

While many have complained about gaining weight under lockdown, Somizi is taking it all in his stride and is proud of his little mkhaba
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Boity delivers stinging clapback to bodyshamer TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | The one earring mystery left 'Uyajola 99' fans invested for days! TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can’t get over Big Boy's comments about Leshole TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Fresh: I’ve had death threats, my home's been petrol bombed and I’ve been ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Maphorisa on Prince Kaybee's 'same beat' dig: I hope he's not talking about ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Poisoned African white-backed vultures released back into Zululands
Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
X