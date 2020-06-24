Zizo Tshwete thanks Khaya Mthethwa & Ntokozo Mbambo for 'saving' her life

Zizo Tshwete has decided that she's going to share the unfiltered truth about her life, especially the tough times of depression and suicidal thoughts to help others that may be feeling hopeless.

After vaguely revealing that she had been sexually violated three times before she turned 18, Zizo opened up about the sexual violations and the impact this had on her life as an adult in the latest edition of TrueLove magazine.

The media personality then took to Instagram to share another part of her healing story with her 800k+ followers.

"There was a time in my life when I felt that my whole life was falling apart in front of my eyes. I was in a vice grip of deep depression and I was in the darkest corner of my entire life and I didn't have the one person I wanted next to me through it all. We lost Akhumzi at the worst time of my life."

Zizo touched on some of the suicidal thoughts she had.

"For about eight months every day, I would get in my car and on my way to wherever I would be working from on that day, I would wonder what would happen if I accelerated my car straight into that car or that tree or that building... anything that was stationery in front of me. Every single day I would wonder," Zizo said.

Zizo went on to explain that Khaya's sermon at Akhumzi's memorial service and Ntokozo's performance gave her hope and helped her to hold on when she felt like life was not worth living anymore.

"Khaya Mthethwa and Ntokozo Mbambo you will always be connected to anything I ever go on to achieve because God used you both to save my life. Thank you for your obedience! I love you!" she wrote in her caption.

Zizo explained that even though it wasn't easy to revisit the dark time in her life, she's decided to share her story to give hope to others.

"If you recognize any of the feelings I’ve expressed in my own story please be reminded that you are not alone. There are so many amazing organizations that exist to help us deal with a number of the issues that we have in our lives. Please ask for help! You don’t have to take your own life," Zizo wrote in her caption.

