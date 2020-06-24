Zodwa in the market for a new man

Zodwa Wabantu has picked herself up from the heartbreak of splitting from her ex bae Vusi and told fans on Tuesday that she has been on a sex “spree” to help her get over him.

The dancer confirmed to TshisaLIVE earlier this month that she and Vusi had broken up, saying the couple had several disagreements after her home was burgled earlier this year.

She said that she was hoping they would get back together but in a Q&A session on Instagram this week made it clear that she is now over him.

When asked if she was currently in a relationship, she said that she was not, only on a sex spree.

When asked a second time, she said that she was still searching for Mr Right.

“Not yet, I am still searching,” she said.

Zodwa told fans that she does not entertain negativity and tried to focus on the positives, but when the sadness comes she just wants to be left alone.

“When I am sad, I cry to let out pain. I don’t keep pain even for a day. I quickly remind myself that I am here to live. The bad and the good, I love them both equally.”

The star’s relationship status has people trying to play matchmaker, and Zodwa recently told a fan that she does not need a rich man to look after her.

“I have a brain and hands to work for myself, Angiyona imbhungulu,” she said on Instagram