TshisaLIVE

Zodwa in the market for a new man

24 June 2020 - 18:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zodwa Wabantu dished the deets on her relationship status.
Zodwa Wabantu dished the deets on her relationship status.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu has picked herself up from the heartbreak of splitting from her ex bae Vusi and told fans on Tuesday that she has been on a sex “spree” to help her get over him.

The dancer confirmed to TshisaLIVE earlier this month that she and Vusi had broken up, saying the couple had several disagreements after her home was burgled earlier this year.

She said that she was hoping they would get back together but in a Q&A session on Instagram this week made it clear that she is now over him.

When asked if she was currently in a relationship, she said that she was not, only on a sex spree.

When asked a second time, she said that she was still searching for Mr Right.

“Not yet, I am still searching,” she said.

Zodwa told fans that she does not entertain negativity and tried to focus on the positives, but when the sadness comes she just wants to be left alone.

“When I am sad, I cry to let out pain. I don’t keep pain even for a day. I quickly remind myself that I am here to live. The bad and the good, I love them both equally.”

The star’s relationship status has people trying to play matchmaker, and Zodwa recently told a fan that she does not need a rich man to look after her.

“I have a brain and hands to work for myself, Angiyona imbhungulu,” she said on Instagram

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Zodwa's not here for new bae tips after Vusi speaks about their split

Zodwa is swiping left on dudes.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'I hope we can fix things': Heartbreak follows lockdown trauma for Zodwa

The star would love it if her Ben 10 returned.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Zodwa called out for visiting a friend under lockdown, not social distancing

"I know the rules and regulations but we are no longer at level five and scared. It was purely work."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Boity delivers stinging clapback to bodyshamer TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | The one earring mystery left 'Uyajola 99' fans invested for days! TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can’t get over Big Boy's comments about Leshole TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Fresh: I’ve had death threats, my home's been petrol bombed and I’ve been ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Maphorisa on Prince Kaybee's 'same beat' dig: I hope he's not talking about ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Poisoned African white-backed vultures released back into Zululands
Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
X