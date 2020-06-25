TshisaLIVE

Buhlebendalo Mda on living in fear of men in SA: 'We are so scared of you'

25 June 2020 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Songstress Buhlebendalo Mda has asked men to do better in the fight against GBV.
Image: Instagram/Buhlebendalo Mda

Songstress Buhlebendalo Mda has recently taken to Instagram to explain why she immediately switched to defence mode when she was in the company of two males she assumed were intending to hurt her.

After recently dropping an album that topped music charts and increased her fan base exponentially, Buhlebendalo should be enjoying the fan love gestures that are coming her way thick and fast.

However, due to the current state of the country where gender-based violence is concerned, she's been living in constant fear. So much so that she recently freaked out when a male fan tried to show her love in the parking lot.

“Bo bhuti, the way we are so scared of you. (I) found myself switching into defence mode when trying to park and one supporter of my music was trying to greet me. He waved with such excitement, but I flipped ... ” she said.

She immediately concluded that the fan was working with the car park assistant to distract her in order to make way for something awful to happen to her.

“I didn't know if he was teaming up with the guy who was helping park, so they distract me and later hurt me and my baby. I panicked because it happened before,” she said.

The songstress dropped her first solo project, Chosi, a few weeks back and said the man may also have just been an excited fan looking to celebrate her and her music face-to-face.

Read the full post below.

View this post on Instagram

Siyanisaba maGents.

A post shared by Buhlebendalo Mda (@_bendalo) on

