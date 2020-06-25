Chill, guys! There’s no 'beef' between Jafta Mamabolo and Masasa Mbangeni

Actor Jafta Mamabolo has cleared the air on claims he is "beefing" with actress Masasa Mbangeni, after an "inside joke" between them was misinterpreted on Twitter this week.

It all started when Jafta tweeted cute snaps of himself talking about how he's looking for an excuse to grow out his baby afro.

Masasa commented that he looked nice, but added that it's a "pity" the same can't be said for his heart.