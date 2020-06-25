TshisaLIVE

Chill, guys! There’s no 'beef' between Jafta Mamabolo and Masasa Mbangeni

25 June 2020 - 18:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Masasa Mbangeni's inside joke with Jafta gave the TL a lot to talk about.
Image: Masasa via Twitter

Actor Jafta Mamabolo has cleared the air on claims he is "beefing" with actress Masasa Mbangeni, after an "inside joke" between them was misinterpreted on Twitter this week.

It all started when Jafta tweeted cute snaps of himself talking about how he's looking for an excuse to grow out his baby afro.

Masasa commented that he looked nice, but added that it's a "pity" the same can't be said for his heart.

The two actors were clearly having harmless fun on the TL, but that was all tweeps needed to run with a beef narrative. 

They tried to decipher the tone and intention behind Masasa's response to Jafta's tweet. All of a Sunday there was mini chaos in their comment section with tweeps on some: "Spill the beans, Masasa!", "What's going on, Masasa?", "Go deeper, Masasa, give us a thread!"

The tweet garnered more than 800 comments in just a few hours, so you can imagine.

Jafta quickly cleared the air, reassuring fans that there is no bad blood between him and Masasa.

