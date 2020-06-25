Chill, guys! There’s no 'beef' between Jafta Mamabolo and Masasa Mbangeni
Actor Jafta Mamabolo has cleared the air on claims he is "beefing" with actress Masasa Mbangeni, after an "inside joke" between them was misinterpreted on Twitter this week.
It all started when Jafta tweeted cute snaps of himself talking about how he's looking for an excuse to grow out his baby afro.
Masasa commented that he looked nice, but added that it's a "pity" the same can't be said for his heart.
Awusemhle. A pity I can’t say the same about your heart . https://t.co/I2UAWlQXh0— Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) June 24, 2020
The two actors were clearly having harmless fun on the TL, but that was all tweeps needed to run with a beef narrative.
They tried to decipher the tone and intention behind Masasa's response to Jafta's tweet. All of a Sunday there was mini chaos in their comment section with tweeps on some: "Spill the beans, Masasa!", "What's going on, Masasa?", "Go deeper, Masasa, give us a thread!"
The tweet garnered more than 800 comments in just a few hours, so you can imagine.
Masasa Mbangeni needs to come spill the tea. What did Jafta Mamabolo do to her? 😂— Grootman Vuvu 😍🔥 (@_awuvuyxna) June 24, 2020
Jafta quickly cleared the air, reassuring fans that there is no bad blood between him and Masasa.
Lol! I’m afraid this is one of those Ntate Caiphus Semenya “Matswale” moments. The only people that can fix this are my uncles but they’re all the way in Limpopo.— Jafta Mamabolo (@jaftamamabolo) June 24, 2020
Please talk to her for me. 🙆🏾♂️😇
😂😂🤣 Ulayekile kodwa nawe, my friend. You thought you were ending me kanti zizosala nawe.— Jafta Mamabolo (@jaftamamabolo) June 25, 2020
My mother’s trips to Moria haven’t been for nothing. Swabiša sira. Sione weeeh!😂😂🤣🤣