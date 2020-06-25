IN MEMES | Gomora fans painfully admit that Zodwa ain’t good for Teddy
After watching Wednesday's night episode of Gomora, fans of the series have had to unwillingly admit that it was never the alcohol that made Zodwa a bad mother, and they were heartbroken to find out just how toxic she is.
Zodwa, whose character is played by veteran actress Sana Mchunu, has been slowly revealing her true colours since she returned from rehab.
Realising how problematic she was, Zodwa was sent to rehab by Teddy's principal after her behaviour started affecting Teddy's school work.
Fans initially thought Gladys (the principal's wife) was obsessed with Teddy and they thought she was just being terrible to Zodwa because she looked down on her.
However, since she's been back from rehab she's only revealed that she's a mean, unstable and abusive person and now Gomora fans can't help but worry for Teddy's future.
Since she's been back, even fans had to admit that her presence wasn't good for Teddy. Not only is she emotionally manipulative, but she doesn't care for Teddy's school work and fans can no longer blame the alcohol.
Check out their reactions below.
#gomoramzansi Zodwa is revealing her true colors, we can't blame alcohol. pic.twitter.com/RkbaS6K3s9— Buhle_Mahlangu (@Buhle_Mahlangu1) June 24, 2020
Yey Zodwa is full of it hey!!!! Teddy is better off with Gladys!! #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/Ofn9DqvNv9— Yenkosi (@yenkosi96) June 24, 2020
I used to be team Zodwa 100% but if we being for real, Gladys was right she ain't stable enough to raise a teenager boy.— L I A M🎬🎭 (@LiamZeeland) June 24, 2020
#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/zPOJs8PnaK
#GomoraMzansi if Zodwa is like this sober, I wonder how she was drunk... pic.twitter.com/SzcWmZXFwi— Pablo,abuti asenang taba (@pablolekekela) June 24, 2020
Can Teddy go back to Ausi Gladys and Meneer's house for his education... Because Zodwa is not determined in helping him out or willing to try mos #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/Yno3uygjzH— Mpho Rangwako (@Mpho_Rangwako) June 24, 2020
Zodwa is annoying now ... She's not supporting Teddy #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/bYH97b4pIc— Sistaz (@sistazzy) June 24, 2020
Drinking or not Zodwa doesn't care for Teddy. And she's a very mean person #Gomora#GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/r5lWwQjJDK— MakaziKaManqindana (@TriciaVanKlein) June 24, 2020
Why doesn’t Zodwa just admit that she can’t read? That’s a much better play than what she is doing here #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/GT0ItbyaPJ— ItsTheIncredible (@gabby2you) June 24, 2020
Zodwa is that drunk relative you don't wana piss off because she's knows family secrets 🤣🤣🤣🙆♂️#gomoramzansi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/N6A1Ar35P8— Tsholofelo (@TsholoChicks) June 24, 2020
Mam'Zodwa is Emotionally and Mentally abusing uTeddy yoh,I think we owe Gladys an apology,She saw it from day one.💔💔😏😏🚮🚮#GomoraMzansi#Gomora pic.twitter.com/UMBeZ3MKxy— Kag'sow_🇿🇦 (@NjabuloMtsenga) June 24, 2020