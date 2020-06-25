Moonchild signs international record deal, drops a track called Bashiri aimed at fake pastors

We may be in the middle of a pandemic but that hasn't stopped singer Moonchild Sanelly from signing an international record label deal and releasing a spicy new song called Bashiri.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE on Thursday, the gqom singer confirmed that she had signed a recording deal with Transgressive Records. The independent record label based in London, England, is home to international singers Arlo Parks, Marika Hackman, musical group Songhoy Blues, pop group Let's Eat Grandma and now Mzansi's very own Moonchild.

Reflecting on the deal, Moonchild said she was excited to have the global spotlight on her, as she takes her electrifying music and unique style to an international audience.

Her first release after the deal is a spicy dig at preachers who use their churches for capital gain, called Bashiri.

“Bashiri is a song inspired by a woman’s testimony in a church where the pastor is treated like a god, whilst monetising religion.

“People pay for ‘miracle oil’ whilst the pastor lands at the service in a helicopter, being treated like God himself despite taking money from his congregation.”

She explained that the song is from the perspective of a Bashiri disciple, whose husband was cheating.

“In the song, this woman is lamenting her relationship and takes her husband to her pastor, who promises that he can perform a miracle to make her husband faithful. Which is ridiculous because infidelity is not solved through prayer and tithing.”