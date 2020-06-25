Steve Harvey & T.I. collabs: Here’s why the whole world is tripping over Nasty C’s new mixtape
The coolest kid in Africa, Nasty C, has just released his latest mixtape, Zulu, that's got Mzansi and international hip-hop heads stanning on him even harder.
The “Zulu Man With Some Power” dropped his first international mixtape which he put together with the help of legendary DJ, DJ Whoo Kid, on Wednesday morning.
Nasty took to his social media platforms and shared the news of his mixtape that can be streamed for free.
#NastycZuluMixtape - https://t.co/IPWPrIMrJn PLEASE RETWEET & ENJOY!!! #ZuluManWithSomePower COMMING SOOOOOON!!!!!— EAZY OUT EVERYWHERE (@Nasty_CSA) June 24, 2020
Speaking to an international publication, Complex, Nasty shared his excitement about the project and explained how he and Whoo Kid compiled the mixtape during lockdown by sending each other tracks back and forth.
“Zulu is a dope project that I’m excited to drop. Working on this mixtape with DJ Whoo Kid has been great.
“It’s my first international mixtape collab. We put this together during lockdown, sending tracks back and forth and really got to know each other well during the process. I think our fans are gonna love it.”
The mixtape features Mishlawi, Crowned Yung and Grammy award-winning muso T.I., who joins Mzansi's favourite rapper on not one but two fire tracks.
The pair recently performed their most recent single, They Don't on US hits talk and news show Late Night with Seth Meyers. The song addresses racial injustice against black people and police brutality.
Not only was Nasty's mixtape the talk on the socials, his song titled Steve Harvey got tongues wagging as well.
In the song, Nasty alludes how he now has money like Steve Harvey who was once broke but has plenty of racks.
Just days ago, T.I. revealed how Nasty reminded him of himself.
While working on a project in SA, the American rapper explained how one name kept popping up as he was checking out the local music.
“Nasty C. We kept hearing his name. We kept hearing his music. I didn’t know much about him. I hadn’t heard about him and I started wondering ‘Yo, this kid is dope. He reminds me of me a little bit. Why haven’t I heard of him?’”