WATCH | R207k for Cassper?! — Here's how much it might cost to book your fav rapper
Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to have your fav perform a mini-concert at your place for your birthday? Well, one YouTuber decided to find out, and discovered that booking Cassper Nyovest may cost you a lot more than getting AKA or Nasty C.
Local YouTuber Oabile fired off e-mails to some of the booking managers of several massive SA hip-hop stars, pretending to inquire about booking them for a four-song set at a birthday party.
He asked for a quote, including riders and travel costs, and compiled a list of the responses.
According to Oabile, Cassper Nyovest is the most expensive hip-hop artist to hire, at R207k for a 30-minute performance. That is more than R50k more than his rival AKA quoted.
In comparison, Nasty C, who is currently blowing up overseas with his new collab alongside T.I, quoted R100k for a performance.
Emtee charged R45k and A-Reece quoted R55k.
Oh, and if you want to book Sho Madjozi you might need to start saving. She also quoted R100k.
Faith Nketsi may be gunning for stardom with her music career but her management claimed that she was not taking bookings for performances, only an appearance.
Booking Kamo Mphela may cost R25k.
According to Sowetan, Cassper claimed in 2015 to sometimes “clock” more than R2m “a night” with performances.
“I make too much money and I own businesses, I’m not just a rapper, I own my business and in my business I own myself.
“Then I’ve got my energy drink, I’ve got my clothing label and then I’ve got property. I’ve got artists, I do my own events which can clock about two million a night,” Cassper explained.