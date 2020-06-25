TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'I hope for the best' - TT Mbha tests positive for Covid-19

'‘I've tested positive for the coronavirus and can only hope that those who haven't been taking it seriously will do so immediately'

25 June 2020 - 09:05 By Masego Seemela
Thato 'TT' Mbha tests positive for Covid-19.
Thato 'TT' Mbha tests positive for Covid-19.
Image: John Liebenberg

Living The Dream With Somizi reality TV star, Thato “TT” Mbha has opened up about testing positive for Covid-19 and called on South Africans to take the virus seriously. 

As the rate of Covid-19 cases rises sharply, TT took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that he had contracted the respiratory virus

“I just thought I should share this message hopefully it'll help someone out there. I've just tested positive for the coronavirus ... I don't know where I got it, it must've been at one of the meetings but I'm fine ...”

TT said he would now undergo a 14-day isolation programme.

“I just need to isolate myself for the next 14 days. I hope for the best ... I hope that this will be a message that people will take seriously, that this virus is real and we need to keep our social distancing and stay at home if you don't need to leave home.

“I started my 14-day programme as of last week Friday ... yeah, please keep safe, look after yourselves and wear those masks. Also try to interact with few people as possible. God bless!”  

Messages of support have flooded TT's post, with many industry giants wishing him a speedy recovery. 

Media personality Minnie Dlamini said, “Bro, stay safe and wish you a speedy recovery.”

Singer Vusi Nova added: “Get well soon chom’ yam! Love you.”

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula urged TT to keep safe, while Somizi's daughter Bahumi said, “I pray for your healing uncle T. Love you!”

Khanyi Mbau also wished him a speedy recovery. 

MORE

WATCH | Levels! TT Mbha buys his five-year-old daughter an apartment

TT Mbha bought his five-year-old a whole apartment!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Siya Kolisi, Nomzamo, Vuyo Ngcukana & others send love to Connie Ferguson

#ConnieTurns50 was super lit. Cava these videos made for Connie Ferguson.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Somizi and TT Mbha are serious friendship goals

Somizi and TT Mbha are really “doing it” for the gram and giving people the content they signed up for.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Whoa! | #LTDWSomizi star TT Mbha charges R30k-45k for a three hour talk

TT Mbha's knowledge doesn't come cheap.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can’t get over Big Boy's comments about Leshole TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Nobody owes you s**t!, says Somizi after celeb ‘friends’ decline to ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Boity delivers stinging clapback to bodyshamer TshisaLIVE
  4. Leon Schuster on Showmax pulling his films: We are too obsessed with colour TshisaLIVE
  5. Zenande causes debate with ‘body shaming’ pregnancy advice clapback TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

No towels, no saunas: A glimpse inside what the 'new normal’ for gyms will be
Unpacking Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget speech
X