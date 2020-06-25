WATCH | 'I hope for the best' - TT Mbha tests positive for Covid-19

As the rate of Covid-19 cases rises sharply, TT took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that he had contracted the respiratory virus.

“I just thought I should share this message hopefully it'll help someone out there. I've just tested positive for the coronavirus ... I don't know where I got it, it must've been at one of the meetings but I'm fine ...”

TT said he would now undergo a 14-day isolation programme.

“I just need to isolate myself for the next 14 days. I hope for the best ... I hope that this will be a message that people will take seriously, that this virus is real and we need to keep our social distancing and stay at home if you don't need to leave home.

“I started my 14-day programme as of last week Friday ... yeah, please keep safe, look after yourselves and wear those masks. Also try to interact with few people as possible. God bless!”