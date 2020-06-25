WATCH | 'I hope for the best' - TT Mbha tests positive for Covid-19
'‘I've tested positive for the coronavirus and can only hope that those who haven't been taking it seriously will do so immediately'
Living The Dream With Somizi reality TV star, Thato “TT” Mbha has opened up about testing positive for Covid-19 and called on South Africans to take the virus seriously.
As the rate of Covid-19 cases rises sharply, TT took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that he had contracted the respiratory virus.
“I just thought I should share this message hopefully it'll help someone out there. I've just tested positive for the coronavirus ... I don't know where I got it, it must've been at one of the meetings but I'm fine ...”
TT said he would now undergo a 14-day isolation programme.
“I just need to isolate myself for the next 14 days. I hope for the best ... I hope that this will be a message that people will take seriously, that this virus is real and we need to keep our social distancing and stay at home if you don't need to leave home.
“I started my 14-day programme as of last week Friday ... yeah, please keep safe, look after yourselves and wear those masks. Also try to interact with few people as possible. God bless!”
Messages of support have flooded TT's post, with many industry giants wishing him a speedy recovery.
Media personality Minnie Dlamini said, “Bro, stay safe and wish you a speedy recovery.”
Singer Vusi Nova added: “Get well soon chom’ yam! Love you.”
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula urged TT to keep safe, while Somizi's daughter Bahumi said, “I pray for your healing uncle T. Love you!”
Khanyi Mbau also wished him a speedy recovery.