Atandwa Kani’s open letter to racist white people: 'We can only take so much'

A frustrated Atandwa Kani has shared his thoughts on the #BlackLivesMatter movement, penning an emotional and fiery open letter to racist white people.

The world renowned SA-born actor, who is currently based in America, expressed his anger at the brutality, fuelled by racism, that people of colour all over the world have been subjected to in recent weeks.

“Dear white people: F*** your discomfort! F*** you and your entitlement (whether you understand it or not) ... F*** all of you who fight to be the owners of any land: you rogue, homeless, evil, inhuman, useless pieces of spiteful a**h****. Take offense! I dare you satan!” he tweeted.

Atandwa explained that the hurtful, racist actions of these people have hurt and angered him, because “black and brown” people have never even “wanted revenge over equality, fairness and respect for our lives”.

The Black Panther actor added that the lack of a desire for revenge by the same “black and brown” people was slowly changing.

“Black and brown people in the divided States of white America, SA and all around the world, have never wanted revenge over equality, fairness and respect for our lives. That is quickly being altered by the racist ignorant white inhuman beasts with no hearts,” he said.

“Dear racist white people: F*** you! I refuse to be one of the many black men and women shown a video being killed ... Racism should be illegal”