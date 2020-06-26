TshisaLIVE

Atandwa Kani’s open letter to racist white people: 'We can only take so much'

26 June 2020 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Atandwa Kani penned a scathing Twitter thread to racist white people.
Atandwa Kani penned a scathing Twitter thread to racist white people.
Image: John Lamparski/Getty Images

A frustrated Atandwa Kani has shared his thoughts on the #BlackLivesMatter movement, penning an emotional and fiery open letter to racist white people.

The world renowned SA-born actor, who is currently based in America, expressed his anger at the brutality, fuelled by racism, that people of colour all over the world have been subjected to in recent weeks.

Dear white people: F*** your discomfort! F*** you and your entitlement (whether you understand it or not) ... F*** all of you who fight to be the owners of any land: you rogue, homeless, evil, inhuman, useless pieces of spiteful a**h****. Take offense! I dare you satan!” he tweeted.

Atandwa explained that the hurtful, racist actions of these people have hurt and angered him, because “black and brown” people have never even “wanted revenge over equality, fairness and respect for our lives”.

The Black Panther actor added that the lack of a desire for revenge by the same “black and brown” people was slowly changing.

“Black and brown people in the divided States of white America, SA and all around the world, have never wanted revenge over equality, fairness and respect for our lives. That is quickly being altered by the racist ignorant white inhuman beasts with no hearts,” he said.

“Dear racist white people: F*** you! I refuse to be one of the many black men and women shown a video being killed ... Racism should be illegal”

Atandwa went on to explain why he felt compelled to pen his thoughts and how, if the tables were turned, racists wouldn't be able to endure what they have put black people through.

MORE

Atandwa Kani gatvol of people criticising Black Lives Matter

Atandwa Kani is not here for people who don't get the Black Lives Matter movement.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Here's why this woman's monologue on #BLM drew praise from Trevor Noah & Atandwa Kani

Sis was in preach mode ... and we were passing along the collection plate
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Atandwa Kani on living his dream living in America

Actor Atandwa Kani has his American dream all planned out.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Atandwa Kani slams 'ignorant' black people who are 'mesmerised' by whites

"I’m sick of black people who are mesmerised by white people who can either dance or speak black people's languages," said Atandwa.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Nobody owes you s**t!, says Somizi after celeb ‘friends’ decline to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans can't handle all the drama Shaka's return is bringing to 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can’t get over Big Boy's comments about Leshole TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Gomora's Siphesihle Ndaba on how Oprah Winfrey helped change her life TshisaLIVE
  5. Ayanda Thabethe defends Zenande Mfenyana from #ZenandeMustFall mob TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
First 8 South Africans receive 'historic' Covid-19 trial vaccine
X