Bonang on joining the Black Lives Matter fight and delays in moving to America

26 June 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Bonang Matheba talks about her future plans.
Image: Via Bonang Matheba Instagram

In light of her 33rd birthday on Thursday, media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has shared how she plans to spend the age she calls the “Jesus Year”, including making a social change and finally moving to America. 

In line with the saying, “With age comes great responsibility”, Bonang took to Instagram Live on Thursday to speak about how she plans to add her voice on hard-hitting issues in SA.  

Bonang revealed that she was working on a solution that will bring awareness to gender-based violence and the #BlackLivesMatter movement, adding that she believes in doing something to make a change first, before tweeting about it.

“I don't want to tell you what it is just yet but it will hopefully be a solution to, I think, something all of us in the country have been dealing with ...

“I'm not very vocal when it comes to that, like Black Lives Matter and gender-based violence, because I really believe in doing something first before you kind of tweet or you're actually doing something instead of taking part in hashtags.” 

Moghel also cleared the air on her move overseas- you know, the one that she's BEEN planning.

“I was really looking forward to moving to New York ... it was supposed to happen this year ... but I mean cocoV had other plans for all of us ...

“I have something that I can't tell you today but it's so amazing. It's a job that's a dream come true to me, which will open so many doors and so many channels. I'm really looking forward to that.”

