TshisaLIVE

Bring the coins! Zodwa Wabantu pic to be auctioned for R150k

Would you pay R150k for this pic?

26 June 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Zodwa Wabantu reveals why she's auctioning an artistic remake of a photo of herself for R150,000.
Zodwa Wabantu reveals why she's auctioning an artistic remake of a photo of herself for R150,000.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Known for her risqué and sexy snaps on the socials, Zodwa Wabantu is set to auction a picture of herself, and bidding starts at an amount most people will never earn in a year.

Zodwa will be auctioning her most viral image on the GeeGo App, and told TshisaLIVE the price will start at a cool R150,000.

This is the image:

The R150,000 artistic remake of Zodwa Wabantu's viral photo.
The R150,000 artistic remake of Zodwa Wabantu's viral photo.
Image: Mzwakhe Mtetwa

The pic shows Zodwa hitting a vosho. Her underwear and earrings are lined with decorative fake diamonds and the frame lights up.

It will be auctioned next week on the GeeGo App, and Zodwa is confident of getting several bidders.

She also defended the pic's “hefty” price tag, saying: “The price is to highlight the value of art. If you know you know."

“Everyone thinks they can take photos, or 'it's just photos', and they don't see much value in it.

“Photography is no joke. It takes time and skill to capture moments and tell a story using them. People need to pay some respect to photographers and artists because they tell the stories words can't say.”

The money will go towards the artist Mzwakhe Mtetwa and raising awareness of the power of photography.

“I often work with people who never shine behind the scenes. Zodwa Wabantu as a whole was made by the public. My name was crafted Eyadini and my popularity came about because of photographs and videos that were shared online.

“From all of this, I gained a career, but the person who constantly took the images and built my brand is not known. As entertainers, we have to ensure we transmit the success to those who work behind the scenes in building our brands."

Zodwa in the market for a new man

Zodwa said she is "still searching” for Mr Right.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zodwa's not here for new bae tips after Vusi speaks about their split

Zodwa is swiping left on dudes.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

From club moghel to beauty mogul: Zodwa Wabantu dishes on cosmetics line

Zodwa is on a mission to bring cosmetics to Mzansi
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Zodwa called out for visiting a friend under lockdown, not social distancing

"I know the rules and regulations but we are no longer at level five and scared. It was purely work."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Nobody owes you s**t!, says Somizi after celeb ‘friends’ decline to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans can't handle all the drama Shaka's return is bringing to 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | Gomora's Siphesihle Ndaba on how Oprah Winfrey helped change her life TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can’t get over Big Boy's comments about Leshole TshisaLIVE
  5. Ayanda Thabethe defends Zenande Mfenyana from #ZenandeMustFall mob TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
First 8 South Africans receive 'historic' Covid-19 trial vaccine
X