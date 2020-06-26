TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Andile Ncube did his Covid-19 test live on Insta and it looked 'eina!'

“Warning! There was some involuntary tearing involved ...”

26 June 2020 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Andile Ncube tested for coronavirus live on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/Andile Ncube

As the world gets settled into the “new normal” of living within a global pandemic, testing for Covid-19 has become a usual activity for many, especially essential workers, and media personality Andile Ncube shared his experience live on Instagram.

Andile recorded his interaction with the medical practitioner, who tested him while he was seated in his car.

He was tested by collecting the sample through his nostrils, which, as many could see, is uncomfortable AF!

“That is horrible,” was all he could say after the test was done.

He also revealed that there had been some “involuntary tearing” during the test.

“You freaked me out, bra. Now I don't wanna go,” actress Gabisile Tshabalala said in the comment section, after watching the test being taken.

“I'm sorry but I don't think I would do this. He literally pushed it all the way inside your nostrils ... and that stick was hella long. It looks very uncomfortable,” another follower said.

“Andizi bra ... I’m more scared of that test than I am of the actual virus,” said another.

Watch the video below.

