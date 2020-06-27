AKA and Cassper gear up for boxing match: Here’s how they are preparing

The social media streets are still unstable after learning that they may finally get the boxing match they've been SBWL'ing since AKA toyed with the idea on TL. Cassper finally agreed to entertain the match and Mzansi can't wait.

According to the recent episode of YouTube podcast PopCast, which features Scoop Makhathini, Ms Cosmo, PH and DJ Speedsta, Cassper confirmed that the boxing match will see the light of day on his Saturday Metro FM show.

“We need to meet in the ring. That's all I want. It's too late for apologies,” Cass said on Speedsta's show.

Now, there aren't many details available currently except to say that the match is allegedly set for some time later this year.

But, of course, this has not stopped the pair from preparing or the fans from placing their bets and psyching themselves up for the big fight.

Cassper took to Twitter to post the announcement and share his excitement, totally singing a different tune to the one he was shouting at the top of his lungs just a few weeks back when AKA hurled insults at his entire family while trying to taunt him into accepting the fight.

The rapper is getting himself some mental training.

“Boxing is such an amazing form of art. The history and the stories are inspiring. True championship shit!!! I have so much respect for people who do this for a living. I've been introduced to a new world and I'm inspired,” he said.