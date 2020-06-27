Linda Sebezo on gender-based violence: No parent should ever have to bury their child

As the country continues to grapple with femicide and gender-based violence, veteran actress Linda Sebezo encourages mothers to be friends with their daughters and create a platform for them to speak freely.

The Lockdown star told TshisaLIVE that when parents are aware of their children's relationship, it's easier for them to identify any potential danger at an early stage.

She added that the world has changed, and parents are now burying their children instead of their children burying them.

“My heart bleeds every morning when I hear on the news that there’s another women who is found dead. Silence also contributes to the killing of women, when they give their abusive partners a second chance that result into the brutal killings. When you get a klap from your partner it's a sign to walk away and not to give them second chances”.

The actress said in the past children used to be transparent with their parents about menstruation and other things that girls go through.

“The sad part is that our children die at a young age, and because of the rights that they have, they don’t listen to their parents when they are reprimanded. Back in the days we wouldn't do anything without our parents concern”.