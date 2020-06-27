TshisaLIVE

Linda Sebezo on gender-based violence: No parent should ever have to bury their child

Parents are now burying their children instead of their children burying them.

27 June 2020 - 12:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Actress Linda Sebezo encourages mothers to be friends with their daughters so that they can be transparent about their relationships.
Actress Linda Sebezo encourages mothers to be friends with their daughters so that they can be transparent about their relationships.
Image: Linda Sebezo / Instagram

As the country continues to grapple with femicide and gender-based violence, veteran actress Linda Sebezo encourages mothers to be friends with their daughters and create a platform for them to speak freely.

The Lockdown star told TshisaLIVE that when parents are aware of their children's relationship, it's easier for them to identify any potential danger at an early stage.

She added that the world has changed, and parents are now burying their children instead of their children burying them.

“My heart bleeds every morning when I hear on the news that there’s another women who is found dead. Silence also contributes to the killing of women, when they give their abusive partners a second chance that result into the brutal killings. When you get a klap from your partner it's a sign to walk away and not to give them second chances”.

The actress said in the past children used to be transparent with their parents about menstruation and other things that girls go through.

“The sad part is that our children die at a young age, and because of the rights that they have, they don’t listen to their parents when they are reprimanded. Back in the days we  wouldn't do anything without our parents concern”.

READ MORE:

Linda Sebezo: I have to rely on my mother's pension to put food on the table

Freelancers are going through the most to make ends meet during lockdown
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lockdown's Linda Sebezo on spending time behind bars: It was a dark time

Linda was in there for three months.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Confirmed! Linda Sebezo joins the cast of Isibaya

Former Generations actress Linda Sebezo has become the latest star to join the cast of popular Mzansi Magic soapie, Isibaya. Mzansi Magic ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Nobody owes you s**t!, says Somizi after celeb ‘friends’ decline to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans can't handle all the drama Shaka's return is bringing to 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | Gomora's Siphesihle Ndaba on how Oprah Winfrey helped change her life TshisaLIVE
  4. Steve Harvey & T.I. collabs: Here’s why the whole world is tripping over Nasty ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Atandwa Kani’s open letter to racist white people: 'We can only take so much' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X