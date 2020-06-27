TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Nasty C wins over global audience with this 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' performance

27 June 2020 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nasty C performed on the hit late night show.
Image: Via Nasty Instagram

SA rapper Nasty C's star is quarter to going supernova out here, after he performed his latest single with T.I., They Don't, on hit US talk and news show Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Nasty appeared on the show this week and immediately bowled over audiences with his performance alongside T.I.

The song, which touches on discrimination and police brutality, has struck a nerve with music fans around the world and really caught fire in America.

Besides dominating chat on social media, it has been featured in several major international music publications, including Pitchfork, Revolt TV, Complex and Hype Beast.

Fans have praised the song and called on Lil Wayne or Snoop Dogg to jump on the track and for it to be an anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Speaking to Samira Kaelin at the Midem Music Festival recently, T.I. spoke about how the collab came about and couldn't stop gushing over Nasty C. 

He explained that he was in SA working on a film project when he decided to immerse himself in the local culture, and one name kept popping up.

“Nasty C. We kept hearing his name. We kept hearing his music. I didn’t know much about him. I hadn’t heard about him and I started wondering ‘Yo, this kid is dope. He reminds me of me a little bit. Why haven’t I heard of him?’”.

The star said he reached out to Nasty C and told him that he thought he was dope. They messaged each other and Nasty sent him a song to jump on.

