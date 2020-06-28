TshisaLIVE

AKA promises his 'broke' fans some free #AKATV content in due time

28 June 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
AKA wants all his fans to experience #AKATV.
AKA wants all his fans to experience #AKATV.
Image: Blaq Smith / AKA Instagram

Whether AKA was motivated by his inner generosity or by pure strategy, the Megacy was ecstatic to find out their idol has been thinking about giving some “freebies” to fans that are unable to subscribe to AKATV.

The rapper took to Twitter to announce that once the new upgrade for his app comes through, those who couldn't afford to subscribe, or weren't willing to subscribe, would get a taste of what they've been missing.

Ultimately when we launch our new upgrade of the app coming soon, this content will be free for those who want to watch AKA TV but might not be able (or willing) to pay for the full subscription,” he said.

AKA launched AKA TV in May and has been promoting the exclusive content it houses on his socials since then.

The channel has some never-before-seen content that has had the Megacy glued to their mobile screens.

Though he didn't pin down a date for when his generous gesture would start applying, his fans were happy to hear about his plans.

Mega Bites is one of the latest content additions on Mega TV's ever-growing portfolio.

Good on Mega to think about the other kid, shem ... They've just been on the TL hoping for someone to take screen grabs and In Shot videos of the content there by #AKATV.

At least this way, they can finally get some bits to hold on to until they can afford the R50 per month subscription.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

AKA ‘disturbed’ by people dragging him into Cassper’s 'baby' announcement

"Y'all are sick, man!"
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

OPINION | What AKA & Cassper beef? Don’t be childish, it’s all about their guap!

Now, with a show of hands, is there anyone here who actually think the beef will end after the boxing match?
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

AKA defends selling alcohol during Covid-19 pandemic: 'My family needs to eat'

"Chief ... it’s bad as is without being able to do any shows. I also have a family to feed you understand.'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

AKA shades celebs for not being consistent in their outrage

"If only celebrities were this vocal about our country when people said we were murdering foreigners"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Nobody owes you s**t!, says Somizi after celeb ‘friends’ decline to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Atandwa Kani’s open letter to racist white people: 'We can only take so much' TshisaLIVE
  3. Kabza de Small's new album has the streets screaming 'Open outside, Mr Pres, we ... TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Zinhle’s new balcony lounge will leave your jaw dropping TshisaLIVE
  5. Bring the coins! Zodwa Wabantu pic to be auctioned for R150k TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X