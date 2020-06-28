Bash: Women in rap are doing so much better than most males

Artist manager Sebastian “Bash Vision” Jameson has worked with some of the biggest female rappers in the game and claims women will never shake off the tag as long as they accept requests to do “all-female remixes” of songs.

Bash, who has managed Nadia Nakai in the past and is currently working with Boity Thulo, took to Twitter this week to share his thoughts on the state of female hip-hop in the country.

“The longer ‘female rappers’ accept these ‘female remix’ requests the longer they will be referred to as ‘female rappers’,” he observed, adding, "I hate male rappers putting ‘female rappers’ who are doing waaaay better than them in this box.”

He said AKA’s Baddest Remix was the only all-female remix the game needed.

The song, released in 2015, featured Fifi Cooper, Rouge, Moozlie and Gigi Lamayne.

Bash said he had done a lot for the female rap scene in Mzansi and got upset when people disrespected women artists.

“Women in rap are doing soooo much better than most males. This can’t still be a thing. I’m sorry,” he added.

Voicing her frustration at being put in a box, Nadia Nakai told TshisaLIVE that she worked harder than many male rappers and was judged more than women in other genres.

“In this industry, obviously women have to work harder, but for me the issue is the inequality of rappers in the industry holistically. The one thing that really sucks is that no matter who you are, or what you have accomplished, you constantly have to defend yourself.

“You have to blow your own horn or no-one listens. I feel like it is not like that for other genres as much. It is so sad.”