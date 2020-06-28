Black Coffee and Enhle celebrate their son's fifth birthday

Though they may no longer be married, international DJ Black Coffee and actress Enhle Mbali celebrated their son, Asante's, fifth birthday on Wednesday.

The doting parents both took to their social media accounts to wish their little man a happy birthday.

Black Coffee penned a heartfelt message to his youngest son, sharing a video of him when he was four years old.

With a caption that read, “Asante at four cheering for his older brother telling him he can do it. Yup, that's a soul that he is, loving and super supportive. He's also our smile keeper and the life of our little parties.

“The world awaits your greatness, little King. Love you to the moon and beyond. Happy fifth birthday boy boy.”