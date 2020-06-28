Black Coffee and Enhle celebrate their son's fifth birthday
Though they may no longer be married, international DJ Black Coffee and actress Enhle Mbali celebrated their son, Asante's, fifth birthday on Wednesday.
The doting parents both took to their social media accounts to wish their little man a happy birthday.
Black Coffee penned a heartfelt message to his youngest son, sharing a video of him when he was four years old.
With a caption that read, “Asante at four cheering for his older brother telling him he can do it. Yup, that's a soul that he is, loving and super supportive. He's also our smile keeper and the life of our little parties.
“The world awaits your greatness, little King. Love you to the moon and beyond. Happy fifth birthday boy boy.”
View this post on Instagram
Asante at 4 cheering for his older brother telling him he can do it.Yup that's a Soul that he is,loving and super supportive.He's also our smile keeper and the life of our little parties.The world awaits your greatness little King . Love you to the moon and beyond. Happy 5th Birthday boy boy♥️
Enhle revealed that her son had had a very slim chance of making it, however by God’s grace Asante was still alive and healthy.
“To my cheppies [those who know know] ... my bodyguard ... you were never meant to make it to this world, but miracles happen and you remind me of that daily.”
News of the couple's split surfaced late last year when Sunday World announced that they'd be getting a divorce.
Enhle later confirmed the news, asking for privacy for the sake of her family.