Halala! SA designer Rich Mnisi scores a feature in 'Vogue'

Well-known South African designer Rich Mnisi keeps getting things right this year, despite the world experiencing a global pandemic. This time it's being featured in the fashion section of British Vogue.

Rich left people in awe when he was listed under "Seven Inspiring African Brands To Know And Wear Now".

According to the magazine, Rich's designs are an "amalgamation of patterns, prints and textures that explore narratives of African heritage".

"Mr 2-million", as he is popularly known in these streets, took to Instagram to share his excitement about being recognised by the popular fashion and lifestyle magazine.