Halala! SA designer Rich Mnisi scores a feature in 'Vogue'

28 June 2020 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Rich Mnisi landed in the fashion section in British 'Vogue'.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Well-known South African designer Rich Mnisi keeps getting things right this year, despite the world experiencing a global pandemic. This time it's being featured in the fashion section of British Vogue.

Rich left people in awe when he was listed under "Seven Inspiring African Brands To Know And Wear Now".  

According to the magazine, Rich's designs are an "amalgamation of patterns, prints and textures that explore narratives of African heritage".

"Mr 2-million", as he is popularly known in these streets, took to Instagram to share his excitement about being recognised by the popular fashion and lifestyle magazine.

Rich has always proved he is "the designer he thinks he is" as his work speaks for itself.

Rich was not the only SA brand featured by the publication, with popular designer Maxhosa by Laduma also securing a spot on the list.

Earlier this month, Rich left the TL in a frenzy when he launched a mask that costs about R2K. 

The local designer unveiled his five-piece collection of luxury fashion masks called Alkebulan, meaning "mother of mankind" and an ancient name for Africa, with his most expensive mask in the range costing R1,999.

The protective face accessory is a cherry leopard design, studded with Swarovski crystals.

