LISTEN | Pierce Brosnan talks to us about visiting SA and playing Will Ferrell's dad

“I’ve thought about coming to SA so many times. I remember the wine farms were very peaceful and the people were a delight to be with, and I was really looking forward to seeing more of the countryside and getting into the wilds of it all,” he said.

“It was most disappointing that I never got to celebrate more of my time in SA - but next time.”

He may have not booked his flight to Mzansi yet but South African fans can get to see Brosnan's funny side alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in the new Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

“I played the role of Will Ferrell’s father in the movie, which was a bit of a stretch, but that’s the world of Will Ferrell,” he said.

The film was shot in several beautiful locations around the world. The actor said it was an opportunity to have a “Brosnan holiday” — which is one of the many perks of being part of the film.

“I got to go to Iceland and hang out in beautiful thermal baths and make the movie as well.”

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is now streaming on Netflix.