LISTEN | Pierce Brosnan talks to us about visiting SA and playing Will Ferrell's dad

28 June 2020 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Pierce Brosnan attends the Prince's Trust And TK Maxx & Homesense Awards at London Palladium on March 11 2020 in London, England.
Pierce Brosnan attends the Prince's Trust And TK Maxx & Homesense Awards at London Palladium on March 11 2020 in London, England.
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Pierce Brosnan, the actor best known as “Bond, James Bond”, was set to come to SA twice in his career.

The first time he was on his way to SA, the movie got cancelled. The second time around, he made it to Cape Town and spent two weeks there - only for the movie to be cancelled again.

He told TshisaLIVE this week that this is common in the film industry, but he is looking forward to coming back to SA soon.

“I’ve thought about coming to SA so many times. I remember the wine farms were very peaceful and the people were a delight to be with, and I was really looking forward to seeing more of the countryside and getting into the wilds of it all,” he said.

“It was most disappointing that I never got to celebrate more of my time in SA - but next time.”

He may have not booked his flight to Mzansi yet but South African fans can get to see Brosnan's funny side alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in the new Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

“I played the role of Will Ferrell’s father in the movie, which was a bit of a stretch, but that’s the world of Will Ferrell,” he said.

The film was shot in several beautiful locations around the world. The actor said it was an opportunity to have a “Brosnan holiday” — which is one of the many perks of being part of the film.

“I got to go to Iceland and hang out in beautiful thermal baths and make the movie as well.” 

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is now streaming on Netflix.

TshisaLIVE
