Criselda Kananda’s Covid-19 warning: To critics & gossipmongers, you may be next ...

Criselda wanted to remind people, who were acting recklessly and spreading unfounded gossip about the virus and people infected, that no-one is immune to Covid-19 and that it could infect them at any time if they were not careful.

“Fellow South Africans, we have a global crisis on our hands. Those entrusted with providing guidance please guide effectively. Those entrusted with providing services do so with saving lives as your mission, those infected and affected prevent further casualties, those who are critics, gossipers and bystanders this is no joke, you may be next,” she said.

The media personality said the world was at war with nature and that people really needed to pay attention to the guidelines set in place for their safety and comply with them.

“The world is changing, we are at war with nature. Please pay attention to simple guidelines and comply. Those who test and comply do recover.”