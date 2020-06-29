Criselda Kananda’s Covid-19 warning: To critics & gossipmongers, you may be next ...
As the number of Covid-19 cases increases at an alarming rate, media personality Criselda Kananda has cautioned followers not to think that the virus will discriminate against them.
Criselda wanted to remind people, who were acting recklessly and spreading unfounded gossip about the virus and people infected, that no-one is immune to Covid-19 and that it could infect them at any time if they were not careful.
“Fellow South Africans, we have a global crisis on our hands. Those entrusted with providing guidance please guide effectively. Those entrusted with providing services do so with saving lives as your mission, those infected and affected prevent further casualties, those who are critics, gossipers and bystanders this is no joke, you may be next,” she said.
The media personality said the world was at war with nature and that people really needed to pay attention to the guidelines set in place for their safety and comply with them.
“The world is changing, we are at war with nature. Please pay attention to simple guidelines and comply. Those who test and comply do recover.”
Criselda went on to explain what coronavirus and specifically what Covid-19 is, and what it does to the body. She then gave a reminder of what people can do to protect themselves.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay at home when you are sick and try to keep a distance from others at home.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a flexed elbow or a tissue, then throw the tissue in the bin.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.