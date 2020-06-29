TshisaLIVE

Frustrated Anele Mdoda asks racists: What is it you would like us to do?

29 June 2020 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Anele Mdoda is tired of racists and their 'subtle' commentary.
Anele Mdoda is tired of racists and their 'subtle' commentary.
Image: Via Real Talk with Anele/YouTube

The noise around the Black Lives Matter movement may have faded but the conversations around racism are more robust than ever, and media personality Anele Mdoda took to her Instagram to slam the tendencies of people labelling blatant racism as “micro aggressions”.

This after TimesLIVE reported that four years after the famous Pretoria High School for Girls protest over the school's policing of their hair, pupils recently staged yet another protest at the school against racism.

The protesters claimed that no real change had occurred since their last protest at the school.

If you are tired of hearing about racism, imagine us on the constant receiving end. I would like to implore all my non-black followers to read this and let me know if you understand why we are so tired! You can say it's just school but my friend had her CEO make the same comment to her just a few years back,” Anele wrote.

The radio star said in the comments section that she was sick and tired of people referring to “something so blatant and violent” in a “euphonised” manner.

She said people needed to know that commentary, such as the one the anonymous child experienced in her testimony, was violent and there was nothing micro about it.

“I really want to know what do you want from us? What is it you would like us to do? Because I can tell you now, I have tried to take a week off being hated but for some odd reason my leave keeps getting interrupted,” Anele said.

Radio personalities Zuraida Jardine and Carol Ofori also commented.

“I don’t dispute that at all. It is blatant. My point is about the microaggressions that we as people of colour are subjected to, to a point that it’s not highlighted immediately and taken further which needs to stop. I know this cause I have been through it, where you question the hurtful statement made about you being an overreaction from oneself.

“When nothing gets said immediately, ignorant people perpetuate their aggressions. I am in no way suggesting that what happened here and continues to happen is OK, it is not and never will be,” Zuraida said.

Carol Ofori wrote: “Sadly, as much as I shield my children, I know the first acts of racism they will experience at school! No matter how 'subtle' they may be to an adult ... those acts in their entirety are violent to children. The life of a black child".

MORE

Anele Mdoda: We demand the same urgency given to Covid-19 be given to femicide

"The same power used to ban cigarettes and alcohol will do"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Anele Mdoda: 'I wonder who the George Floyd of SA women will be'

‘I wonder who our George Floyd as South African women will be. A brutal death of one woman where even men will hit the streets and say enough.."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Anele Mdoda responds to claims her Kelly Rowland clapbacks may come back to bite her

"It's good to take the trash out every now and then"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Anele Mdoda stands firm amid calls for her to apologise to Kelly Rowland

"If my opinion shakes you so much please consult your therapist and not me”
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle’s new balcony lounge will leave your jaw dropping TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi hits back at criticism that he shouldn’t joke about the taxi strike ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Bring the coins! Zodwa Wabantu pic to be auctioned for R150k TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA and Cassper gear up for boxing match: Here’s how they are preparing TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Nobody owes you s**t!, says Somizi after celeb ‘friends’ decline to ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X