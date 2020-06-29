Frustrated Anele Mdoda asks racists: What is it you would like us to do?

The noise around the Black Lives Matter movement may have faded but the conversations around racism are more robust than ever, and media personality Anele Mdoda took to her Instagram to slam the tendencies of people labelling blatant racism as “micro aggressions”.

This after TimesLIVE reported that four years after the famous Pretoria High School for Girls protest over the school's policing of their hair, pupils recently staged yet another protest at the school against racism.

The protesters claimed that no real change had occurred since their last protest at the school.

“If you are tired of hearing about racism, imagine us on the constant receiving end. I would like to implore all my non-black followers to read this and let me know if you understand why we are so tired! You can say it's just school but my friend had her CEO make the same comment to her just a few years back,” Anele wrote.