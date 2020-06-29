Lerato K hit hard by Covid-19: I'm not getting gigs & that's where most of my money comes from
The star clapped back at claims celebs are living comfortably during the pandemic
As most South Africans try to adjust to the "new normal", TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago has bashed the idea that she's having it easy during the Covid-19 pandemic
The media personality shared her financial woes after a Twitter user alluded that she's living comfortably while the rest of SA struggles.
Feeling the tweep was misinformed about how she is coping during the pandemic, Lerato shone light on the "real" situation.
Lerato revealed that due to gigs being cancelled, she is finding it hard to restock and fund her business.
I’m not getting gigs! And that’s where most of my money comes from? I need to restock and run my businesses and I use deejaying money, the same money I’ve used to buy my assets! What you on about? 😕 https://t.co/e0G52CQrbb— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) June 24, 2020
Lerato also revealed how she was up at night paying suppliers and her employees as she was anxious about a project she hopes will be in the pipeline soon.
I’ve been on my iPad, paying suppliers and employees. Now I’m bloated ...and anxious about a project I’m trying to get! Nothing deep. Why you up? https://t.co/ShUVwnDxQN— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) June 24, 2020
Another celeb who revealed he had taken a financial knock because of the coronavirus is rapper Cassper Nyovest.
In a conversation with a Twitter follower last week, Cassper revealed that all his energy was spent working to ensure he doesn't lose any assets during these Covid-19 times.
“My guy! It's tough! I ain't even thinking of buying cars right now!” he replied in a tweep.
“I'm working hard to keep what I have and not lose too many things because one thing for sure, something has to go. Life as an artist in these corona times is hard.”