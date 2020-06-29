TshisaLIVE

Lerato K hit hard by Covid-19: I'm not getting gigs & that's where most of my money comes from

The star clapped back at claims celebs are living comfortably during the pandemic

29 June 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Lerato Kganyago is not here for any nonsense on the socials.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

As most South Africans try to adjust to the "new normal", TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago has bashed the idea that she's having it easy during the Covid-19 pandemic

The media personality shared her financial woes after a Twitter user alluded that she's living comfortably while the rest of SA struggles. 

Feeling the tweep was misinformed about how she is coping during the pandemic, Lerato shone light on the "real" situation.

Lerato revealed that due to gigs being cancelled, she is finding it hard to restock and fund her business.  

Lerato also revealed how she was up at night paying suppliers and her employees as she was anxious about a project she hopes will be in the pipeline soon. 

Another celeb who revealed he had taken a financial knock because of the coronavirus is rapper Cassper Nyovest. 

In a conversation with a Twitter follower last week, Cassper revealed that all his energy was spent working to ensure he doesn't lose any assets during these Covid-19 times.

My guy! It's tough! I ain't even thinking of buying cars right now!” he replied in a tweep.

“I'm working hard to keep what I have and not lose too many things because one thing for sure, something has to go. Life as an artist in these corona times is hard.”

