Lerato K hit hard by Covid-19: I'm not getting gigs & that's where most of my money comes from

As most South Africans try to adjust to the "new normal", TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago has bashed the idea that she's having it easy during the Covid-19 pandemic

The media personality shared her financial woes after a Twitter user alluded that she's living comfortably while the rest of SA struggles.

Feeling the tweep was misinformed about how she is coping during the pandemic, Lerato shone light on the "real" situation.

Lerato revealed that due to gigs being cancelled, she is finding it hard to restock and fund her business.