‘This is a dangerous game’ - DJ Warras on taxi strike showdown

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula pleaded with the taxi industry to reconsider its announcement and said such measures were prohibited under current lockdown regulations.

“It is rather unfortunate and regrettable that the taxi industry leadership has elected to violate the law and forcefully load taxis at 100% capacity and undertake interprovincial operations without the requisite permits, rather than await a decision on the matters they have tabled.”

He said the regulations would be enforced, leading to a stand-off.

DJ Warras' family owns taxis and the star said he felt sorry for metro police who would need to enforce the regulations.

“This is a dangerous game, and it will not end well. So — check that balance on that 600bil and sort it out,” he said, suggesting that the government look into meeting Santaco's demands for more relief funding.

He said the stand-off needed to be avoided so that the economy can recover.