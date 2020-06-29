TshisaLIVE

‘This is a dangerous game’ - DJ Warras on taxi strike showdown

29 June 2020 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Warras has again weighed in on the taxi strikes.
DJ Warras has again weighed in on the taxi strikes.
Image: DJ Warras Instagram

Radio host DJ Warras has warned that a showdown between the government and taxi bosses was shaping up to be “a dangerous game”.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) announced on Sunday that from Monday, taxis would run at 100% capacity and long-distance taxis would resume operations. The council also rejected the government’s offer of R1.315bn in Covid-19 relief, as it says the amount is insufficient to make up for losses during the lockdown.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula pleaded with the taxi industry to reconsider its announcement and said such measures were prohibited under current lockdown regulations.

“It is rather unfortunate and regrettable that the taxi industry leadership has elected to violate the law and forcefully load taxis at 100% capacity and undertake interprovincial operations without the requisite permits, rather than await a decision on the matters they have tabled.”

He said the regulations would be enforced, leading to a stand-off.

DJ Warras' family owns taxis and the star said he felt sorry for metro police who would need to enforce the regulations.

“This is a dangerous game, and it will not end well. So — check that balance on that 600bil and sort it out,” he said, suggesting that the government look into meeting Santaco's demands for more relief funding.

He said the stand-off needed to be avoided so that the economy can recover.

He said that in the end it was commuters who would pay the price.

“By the time government makes time to talk — it will be how many days of 100% loads? By that time how many will be infected? So even if they agree on Thursday - Monday to Wednesday, millions will have been put at risk ...

“Unfortunately people can’t stay home — their jobs are their livelihood. They don’t have a choice. They can’t fight the taxi drivers, rank managers, etc, they need to get to work. And now it’s at the cost of their safety. What a mess.”

Warras also weighed in on the dispute at the start of the taxi strike last week, asking why the government would not give the taxi industry more, saying the industry is vital to the economy and “deserved” the help.

“The billions they’re asking for to observe the rules for Covid-19 - and transport the workforce daily - is worth paying,” he said.

MORE

DJ Warras on taxi industry strike: The money they are asking for is worth paying

"It doesn’t get more essential than taxis in SA. They are the veins to SA’s economic body!" Sizwe Dhlomo said.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

DJ Warras on the rise of Covid-19 cases: I pray we are ready for the spike

"It took eight weeks to get ready ... many sacrifices were made by millions of South Africans, now that readiness will be tested".
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

DJ Warras: Alcohol isn't a problem unless people abuse it!

"The benefit the tax on cigarettes would have brought far outweighs 'the health risk' story we’re being fed".
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle’s new balcony lounge will leave your jaw dropping TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi hits back at criticism that he shouldn’t joke about the taxi strike ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Bring the coins! Zodwa Wabantu pic to be auctioned for R150k TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA and Cassper gear up for boxing match: Here’s how they are preparing TshisaLIVE
  5. Black Coffee and Enhle celebrate their son's fifth birthday TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X