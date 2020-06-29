'Uyajola's' Thapelo claims women who smoke & drink 'aren't marriage material' - fans react
Uyajola 99 fans were left deeply offended by Thapelo, one of the participants in Sunday night's episode, after he labelled all women who drink and smoke as non-marriage material.
Not only did one of the men accused of cheating leave Uyajola 99 viewers disgusted last night, his disregard for both his wife and his side chick left fans of the show ready to label him “president of trashy men”.
Thapelo cheated and when the other woman enlisted Jub Jub and his crew to help confront him about the cheating, he straight up put the woman on blast. Thapelo hurled insults at the woman and even went as far as telling her that she could never be good enough to become someone's wife because she drinks alcohol and smokes.
Tweeps were not only on both the wife and the side-chick's side but they also let other men know that they weren't interested in being “wife material” if it meant they should deny themselves life's pleasures such as drinking or smoking.
Especially when “trashy men” will still cheat on you with a woman who does both those things!
“Imagine not drinking or smoking to be recognised as wife material, give me 0 ma'am,” one fan said.
“Then you get cheated on with a girl that drinks and smokes ... Hawu,” another replied.
Check out their reactions below:
Imagine not drinking/smoking to be recognized as wife material, give me 0 ma'am🚶♀️#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/b3cTA4h6tU— Jan_The_6Teen (@TloRei_Jnr) June 28, 2020
So vele men we drink with dont see us as their future wives yoh— 🎀♠️♥️Nikitah❤♠️🎀 (@thee_main_quest) June 28, 2020
TAKING NOTES 🤞😭🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/RNopKN7FdG
#Uyajola99Sundays so guys like bo thapelo will make u think it's cool to drink and smoke together while deep down they know you aren't a wife material.... THAPELO Is horrible! pic.twitter.com/84bvjU3h7e— BrendaBlack (@BrendaB94535422) June 28, 2020
Imagine not drinking so you can be wife material to such a shitty person.— PoppyM (@PoppyMhlanga) June 28, 2020
Andizi!!! #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/dfoXOXPYqf
Do we really have to fight for men? #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/bShtovZspK— Ngwanamopedi (@MABONEM) June 28, 2020
The so called "wife" this entire time she was shocked about being married to thapelo while its a lie #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/jEAwEdu9DJ— Bilisha (@Bilisha6) June 28, 2020
Thapelo dated her knowing very well she drinks and smokes, all of a sudden that is disgusting for him? #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/oX7wM2BpsJ— Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) June 28, 2020
The whole time, The wife's reaction: #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/Z3uhZX5j6U— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 28, 2020