'Uyajola's' Thapelo claims women who smoke & drink 'aren't marriage material' - fans react

Uyajola 99 fans were left deeply offended by Thapelo, one of the participants in Sunday night's episode, after he labelled all women who drink and smoke as non-marriage material.

Not only did one of the men accused of cheating leave Uyajola 99 viewers disgusted last night, his disregard for both his wife and his side chick left fans of the show ready to label him “president of trashy men”.

Thapelo cheated and when the other woman enlisted Jub Jub and his crew to help confront him about the cheating, he straight up put the woman on blast. Thapelo hurled insults at the woman and even went as far as telling her that she could never be good enough to become someone's wife because she drinks alcohol and smokes.

Tweeps were not only on both the wife and the side-chick's side but they also let other men know that they weren't interested in being “wife material” if it meant they should deny themselves life's pleasures such as drinking or smoking.

Especially when “trashy men” will still cheat on you with a woman who does both those things!

“Imagine not drinking or smoking to be recognised as wife material, give me 0 ma'am,” one fan said.

“Then you get cheated on with a girl that drinks and smokes ... Hawu,” another replied.

