Health challenges postpone Menzi Ngubane's 'The Queen' debut

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see veteran actor Menzi Ngubane on The Queen as his debut has been put on ice, while he recuperates properly from a health scare last month.

Menzi made headlines after it emerged that his health took a nosedive. The actor suffered kidney failure and subsequently underwent a transplant in 2014.

He was set to start filming season five of The Queen in July.

However, in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the producers announced that Menzi's family had asked for more time for his health's sake.

“The Ngubane family have humbly requested that Mr Ngubane take more time to focus on his health and recovery.”

Ferguson Films said they have been waiting to welcome Menzi to the show with great excitement.

“We were very excited when we announced that Menzi will be joining The Queen family, as he brings with him a wealth of experience. We will continue keeping them in our prayers and supporting them on this journey, and wish Menzi strength to continue fighting the good fight, and come back stronger than ever,” says The Queen executive producer Connie Ferguson.

“We can’t wait for him to make his return soon to entertain our viewers with his charismatic acting skills and screen presence,” added co-executive producer Shona Ferguson.

The Ngubane family have expressed great gratitude to all who have been concerned about his wellbeing and appreciate the prayers, but have asked for privacy to allow them to focus on Menzi's recovery.

Menzi took to his social media to thank his wife for her unwavering support during this time.

“The best thing that can happen to a person is to have a loving, supportive, caring partner; I thank God for my Queen. Wishing you all a wonderful week ahead,” he said.