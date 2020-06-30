TshisaLIVE

Health challenges postpone Menzi Ngubane's 'The Queen' debut

“The Ngubane family have humbly requested that Mr Ngubane take more time to focus on his health and recovery.”

30 June 2020 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Menzi Ngubane's family has asked that more time be given to him to recuperate before shooting scenes for The Queen.
Menzi Ngubane's family has asked that more time be given to him to recuperate before shooting scenes for The Queen.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see veteran actor Menzi Ngubane on The Queen as his debut has been put on ice, while he recuperates properly from a health scare last month.

Menzi made headlines after it emerged that his health took a nosedive. The actor suffered kidney failure and subsequently underwent a transplant in 2014.

He was set to start filming season five of The Queen in July.

However, in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the producers announced that Menzi's family had asked for more time for his health's sake.

“The Ngubane family have humbly requested that Mr Ngubane take more time to focus on his health and recovery.”

Ferguson Films said they have been waiting to welcome Menzi to the show with great excitement.

“We were very excited when we announced that Menzi will be joining The Queen family, as he brings with him a wealth of experience. We will continue keeping them in our prayers and supporting them on this journey, and wish Menzi strength to continue fighting the good fight, and come back stronger than ever,” says The Queen executive producer Connie Ferguson.

“We can’t wait for him to make his return soon to entertain our viewers with his charismatic acting skills and screen presence,”  added co-executive producer Shona Ferguson.

The Ngubane family have expressed great gratitude to all who have been concerned about his wellbeing and appreciate the prayers, but have asked for privacy to allow them to focus on Menzi's recovery.

Menzi took to his social media to thank his wife for her unwavering support during this time.

“The best thing that can happen to a person is to have a loving, supportive, caring partner; I thank God for my Queen. Wishing you all a wonderful week ahead,” he said.

READ MORE

Fans #PrayForMenziNgubane amid reports of the actor's hospitalisation

Prayers are streaming in for veteran actor Menzi Ngubane.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Menzi Ngubane's wife slams 'grossly exaggerated' reports: My husband is recuperating

Menzi Ngubane's family has assured fans he's on the road to recovery.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut in July

‘The actor is anticipated to start filming on the set of The Queen in July and we look forward to welcoming him soon’
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Actor Menzi Ngubane on how he's raising his daughters: ‘I hide nothing from them'

'If there’s a boy who comes and promises to take them there, they will tell them that my dad took me there'
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle’s new balcony lounge will leave your jaw dropping TshisaLIVE
  2. Black Coffee and Enhle celebrate their son's fifth birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Uyajola's' Thapelo claims women who smoke & drink 'aren't marriage material' - ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'The hospitals aren't ready' - Bob Mabena loses grandmother to Covid-19 TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Nasty C wins over global audience with this 'Late Night with Seth ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X