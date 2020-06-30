Sho Madjozi on Burna Boy ‘beef’: I am not scared of anyone

SA rapper Sho Madjozi has taken fresh shots at rival Burna Boy, saying she is not intimidated by the Nigerian star.

The pair squared off in the Best International Act category at the BET Awards on Monday, but the awards were overshadowed by claims that Burna had allegedly asked for Sho’s remix to be pulled from streaming services.

Speaking on her decision to “out” the rapper on Twitter, Sho told YFM’s Scoop Makhathini and Bontle Modiselle that she was not intimidated by the rapper.

“I know that, like, he is a bully. It is that thing of gatekeeping in this industry, as if there can only be one African superstar on a global platform. I don’t believe in that at all, there is enough space for everyone”.

She claimed that not even Burna’s team trusted him to tweet for himself, and said that all her tweets were 100% authentic.

“They don’t even let him tweet for himself because they know how he is. Everything you see about me out there is me. I write it. I stand for what I stand for and I will always say things how they are. At the end of the day, I am not scared of anyone. They are a person, I am a person. Just because you are on an international level, so are we.”

Sho claimed in a long Twitter thread last week that Burna and his label were allegedly responsible for taking down a remix of Stormzy’s Own It, in which she was featured.