TshisaLIVE

Sho Madjozi on Burna Boy ‘beef’: I am not scared of anyone

30 June 2020 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sho Madjozi claimed Burna Boy is a 'bully'.
Sho Madjozi claimed Burna Boy is a 'bully'.
Image: Kyle Zeeman (Sho Madjozi) and Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET (Burna Boy)

SA rapper Sho Madjozi has taken fresh shots at rival Burna Boy, saying she is not intimidated by the Nigerian star.

The pair squared off in the Best International Act category at the BET Awards on Monday, but the awards were overshadowed by claims that Burna had allegedly asked for Sho’s remix to be pulled from streaming services.

Speaking on her decision to “out” the rapper on Twitter, Sho told YFM’s Scoop Makhathini and Bontle Modiselle that she was not intimidated by the rapper.

“I know that, like, he is a bully. It is that thing of gatekeeping in this industry, as if there can only be one African superstar on a global platform. I don’t believe in that at all, there is enough space for everyone”.

She claimed that not even Burna’s team trusted him to tweet for himself, and said that all her tweets were 100% authentic.

“They don’t even let him tweet for himself because they know how he is. Everything you see about me out there is me. I write it. I stand for what I stand for and I will always say things how they are. At the end of the day, I am not scared of anyone. They are a person, I am a person. Just because you are on an international level, so are we.”

Sho claimed in a long Twitter thread last week that Burna and his label were allegedly responsible for taking down a remix of Stormzy’s Own It, in which she was featured.

‘This world is full of bullies’- Sho Madjozi and Burna Boy slug it out over 'pulled' remix

Sho Madjozi is not buying Burna Boy's response to the claims that he didn't take down 'Own It'
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

“For those asking where the Own It remix is, after I got nominated alongside him for BET Best International Act, Burna Boy asked Stormzy’s team to take down the song immediately. Song was out for a whole month before that, no problem.”

She added that the song was taken down just after it was announced she would go up against Burna Boy, Stormzy and other male international artists at the BET Awards.

Sadly, Sho lost out to Burna at the awards.

MORE

'Taking 'yano to the world'- Zimbabwean amapiano star Sha Sha wins a BET

Sho Madjozi lost out to Burna Boy in the Best International Act category.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

WATCH | Mzansi applauds five SA stars for flying the flag in Beyoncé’s new film #BlackIsKing

Connie Chiume, Nandi Madida, Nyaniso Dzedze, Warren Masemola and Moonchild Sanelly feature in the much anticipated film, and Mzansi loves to see it!
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Sho Madjozi get emotional after she bags BET nomination: 'I am in tears'

Sho could win a second BET in two years.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle’s new balcony lounge will leave your jaw dropping TshisaLIVE
  2. Black Coffee and Enhle celebrate their son's fifth birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Nasty C wins over global audience with this 'Late Night with Seth ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Bring the coins! Zodwa Wabantu pic to be auctioned for R150k TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The hospitals aren't ready' - Bob Mabena loses grandmother to Covid-19 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X