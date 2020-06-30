Simphiwe Dana's mom, a retired nurse, tests positive for Covid-19

One of songstress Simphiwe Dana's biggest fears came true recently when her mother, a retired nurse who had recently returned to work in an old age home, tested positive for Covid-19.

Simphiwe took to her Twitter account to share that her mother had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and was currently recovering at home.

The songstress expressed her worry since her mother suffers from diabetes but also expressed her hope that she would make a full recovery.

“My mom has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. She is a retired nurse who went back to work for an old age home because nursing to her is a calling. She is recovering at home and seems to be OK. She has diabetes. Still I have faith she will pull through,” she said.