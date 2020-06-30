TshisaLIVE

Somizi defends his cooking show amid claims other chefs are 'more deserving'

“They just need to put in the work to even be in the same conversation as Somizi. You forget that this man has hustled and put in the work for decades. Somizi wasn't built in a day.”

30 June 2020 - 18:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Somizi's new cook show got a split reaction on social media.
Somizi's new cook show got a split reaction on social media.
Image: Somizi/Instagram

Media personality Somizi defended himself against claims that he is greedy and taking all the opportunities, saying he won't fumble the bag for public opinion.

Somizi officially announced his latest project, a cook/talk show on social media this week, but instead of unanimous joy, his announcement split Twitter.

While some were super excited at the prospect of having Somagag back on screens, others accused the Idols SA judge of being “greedy”. They claimed there were other “far more deserving” chefs that could have landed cooking shows.

However, Somizi was ready for backlash, and he clapped back hot and spicy!

They just need to put in the work to even be in the same conversation as Somizi. You forget that this man has hustled and put in the work for decades. Somizi wasn't built in a day.”

The unapologetic star told tweeps who complained about seeing his face to kindly log out ... from their social media or their mainstream media because he didn't intend on slowing down for their benefit.

“People tend to forget that the entertainment industry in SA is very fickle, short-lived and grossly underpaid in comparison to Hollywood. Multiple streams of income are needed to survive in this cut-throat industry. Somizi is doing what he has to do. Period.”

SomG added that he isn't the businessman and the star brand that he is today because he let moneymaking opportunities go to accommodate “abantu bazothini syndrome”.

The conversation left Twitter split right down the middle, and it was #TeamSomizi vs #TeamOpenUpTheIndustry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Somizi hits back at criticism that he shouldn’t joke about the taxi strike because people lost their livelihoods

If a joke ain't funny, move on sis... take your laughter and move!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Nobody owes you s**t!, says Somizi after celeb ‘friends’ decline to feature in his show

"Don't ever think and believe that you are entitled to the return of the favour or being rewarded for being there for a friend"
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Somizi on gay marriage in 'conservative' Africa: 'I always knew I would get married'

“I am a rebel. I don’t allow any form of rule or society to dictate what I should do, especially when it comes to me being me."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi posts snap of R5m car in his driveway, fans go into a frenzy

Somizi really flexes different though... yoh!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle’s new balcony lounge will leave your jaw dropping TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uyajola's' Thapelo claims women who smoke & drink 'aren't marriage material' - ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee and Enhle celebrate their son's fifth birthday TshisaLIVE
  4. 'The hospitals aren't ready' - Bob Mabena loses grandmother to Covid-19 TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Nasty C wins over global audience with this 'Late Night with Seth ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X