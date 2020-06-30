Somizi defends his cooking show amid claims other chefs are 'more deserving'

Media personality Somizi defended himself against claims that he is greedy and taking all the opportunities, saying he won't fumble the bag for public opinion.

Somizi officially announced his latest project, a cook/talk show on social media this week, but instead of unanimous joy, his announcement split Twitter.

While some were super excited at the prospect of having Somagag back on screens, others accused the Idols SA judge of being “greedy”. They claimed there were other “far more deserving” chefs that could have landed cooking shows.

However, Somizi was ready for backlash, and he clapped back hot and spicy!

“They just need to put in the work to even be in the same conversation as Somizi. You forget that this man has hustled and put in the work for decades. Somizi wasn't built in a day.”