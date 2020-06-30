Somizi defends his cooking show amid claims other chefs are 'more deserving'
“They just need to put in the work to even be in the same conversation as Somizi. You forget that this man has hustled and put in the work for decades. Somizi wasn't built in a day.”
Media personality Somizi defended himself against claims that he is greedy and taking all the opportunities, saying he won't fumble the bag for public opinion.
Somizi officially announced his latest project, a cook/talk show on social media this week, but instead of unanimous joy, his announcement split Twitter.
While some were super excited at the prospect of having Somagag back on screens, others accused the Idols SA judge of being “greedy”. They claimed there were other “far more deserving” chefs that could have landed cooking shows.
However, Somizi was ready for backlash, and he clapped back hot and spicy!
“They just need to put in the work to even be in the same conversation as Somizi. You forget that this man has hustled and put in the work for decades. Somizi wasn't built in a day.”
Oh there are. They just need to put in the work to even be in the same conversation as Somizi. You forget that this man has hustled and put in the work for decades. Somizi wasn't built in a day.— somizi somGAGA (@somizi_) June 30, 2020
The unapologetic star told tweeps who complained about seeing his face to kindly log out ... from their social media or their mainstream media because he didn't intend on slowing down for their benefit.
“People tend to forget that the entertainment industry in SA is very fickle, short-lived and grossly underpaid in comparison to Hollywood. Multiple streams of income are needed to survive in this cut-throat industry. Somizi is doing what he has to do. Period.”
SomG added that he isn't the businessman and the star brand that he is today because he let moneymaking opportunities go to accommodate “abantu bazothini syndrome”.
Then stop watching. Somizi and DStv losing you as a viewer will not lose them a wink of sleep, trust me.— somizi somGAGA (@somizi_) June 30, 2020
People tend to forget that the entertainment industry in SA is very fickle, short lived and grossly underpaid in comparison to Hollywood. Multiple streams of income are needed to survive in this cutthroat industry. Somizi is doing what he has to do. Periodt.— somizi somGAGA (@somizi_) June 30, 2020
And that's why he has lasted in this business for over 30 years. Somizi is a business man. In fact, he is a business, man.— somizi somGAGA (@somizi_) June 30, 2020
The conversation left Twitter split right down the middle, and it was #TeamSomizi vs #TeamOpenUpTheIndustry.
hahahahhaha sorry this is so funny....and ur spot on...I do mention siba and brian somewhere— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) June 30, 2020
“Oh I would just love to see Somizi cook”— zoë modiga stan account (@queer_angry) June 30, 2020
- said no one ever
No one is stopping the "qualified" chefs from having a cooking show. Somizi loves to cook. Let him interview his celebrity friends and enjoy his life. Everything is a BIG issue on Twitter. Why njalo nithukuthele ngama achievements abantu? pic.twitter.com/U1JzKB6AwG— Ok. (@mandisamelody) June 30, 2020
Somizi must just have a show for everything and anything. From construction, trading, farming, property, tenderpreneurship, make-up, decor, entrepreneurship, hosting, lifestyle ...everything on every channel.... singa shona... pic.twitter.com/m9vXw68woy— Digital Tsonga (@UncleDenk) June 30, 2020
Somizi has been cooking for a long time.. On insta, still do— 🖤 (@Mnisi_Nyik0) June 30, 2020
Personally i think he's funny, energetic and exceptional cook
Will definitely be watching ❤️
Nywi nywi Somizi, open the industry my left leg, y'all don't even retweet things upcoming artists post, stop complaining about @somizi he is doing good for his career and start sharing/retweeting stuff upcoming artist share! #Somizi pic.twitter.com/VUr8WGnd0l— Queen Natasha (@khoasa) June 30, 2020
When they say opening up the industry they’re talking about such things how does cooking align with Somizi’s brand where else there are people like @NeoNontso @thelazymakoti etc I will really never understand this https://t.co/HK58654V9r— 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐚 (@MabuselaOratile) June 30, 2020