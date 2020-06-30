Trevor Stuurman humbled to be a part of Beyoncé's 'Black is King'

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for award-winning photographer Trevor Stuurman for flying the SA flag high following his announcement that he would be part of Beyoncé 's upcoming film, Black is King.

Trevor is the latest to share the news after it was revealed that five SA stars were featured in the pro-black film.

The stars include Connie Chiume, Moonchild Sanelly, Warren Masemola and Nandi Madida, who all made an appearance in the film's one-minute trailer that went viral over the weekend.

"Honoured, blessed, and truly humbled to be a part of this moment in history," Trevor wrote on Instagram.