Trevor Stuurman humbled to be a part of Beyoncé's 'Black is King'

30 June 2020 - 10:37 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Trevor Stuurman.
Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for G-Star RAW

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for award-winning photographer Trevor Stuurman for flying the SA flag high following his announcement that he would be part of Beyoncé 's upcoming film, Black is King. 

Trevor is the latest to share the news after it was revealed that five SA stars were featured in the pro-black film.

The stars include Connie Chiume, Moonchild Sanelly, Warren Masemola and Nandi Madida, who all made an appearance in the film's one-minute trailer that went viral over the weekend.

"Honoured, blessed, and truly humbled to be a part of this moment in history," Trevor wrote on Instagram.

This is not the first time the photographer has worked with Beyoncé. In 2018, Trevor was one of the photographers selected to take pictures for Bey's Global Citizen performance, which she shared on her website

Black is King is set to be released on the Disney Plus streaming service on July 31. It was written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé. 

"With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy," said Beyoncé . 

"I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people."

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps and fans had to say about the news. 

