Fans shooketh by Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August Alsina

American singer August Alsina had the internet shaken to the core on Wednesday when he confirmed he had an affair with actress Jada Pinkett Smith, claiming he had her husband's blessing.

August dropped the bombshell during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee.

He claimed to have spoken to superstar Will Smith, Jada's husband, about their relationship.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation of their marriage to life partnership. He gave me his blessing,” he claimed.

August said he gave himself “fully” to the relationship for years.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody,” he said.

He admitted their split “broke him down” and left him paralysed.

Jada addressed rumours that she was in an open marriage, telling HuffPost in 2013 that she had told Will that he could do whatever he wants as long as he can look at himself in the mirror without regret.

“I’ve always told Will: ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay'. Because, at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be. That’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.”

August's comments had social media users in a tizz, and soon Jada's name topped the local Twitter trends list as Mzansi weighed in on her and Will's relationship.

