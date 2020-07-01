TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Gomora’s' teacher & pupil fight sparks heated debate on Twitter

01 July 2020 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zolisa Xaluva plays the role of Melusi in 'Gomora'.
Image: Supplied/ Zolisa's Facebook

Mzansi's new favourite telenovela, Gomora, has used its latest storyline to shine the spotlight on violence in schools and that has encouraged its viewers to discuss the kind of behaviour among pupils that leads to teachers resorting to violence.

This week, Melusi the principal (played by Zolisa Xaluva) walked into a situation he won't be able to waltz out of. He responded with fists when an older student, Lindokuhle, hit him in the face while disrespecting his authority.

Mimicking some of the situations that have happened in SA, the pupils only captured the principal retaliating on camera, immediately framing the story to look like Melusi was attacking his pupil Lindokuhle.

However, viewers know that it was Lindokuhle who provoked Melusi.

Watch the clip of the scene below.

This sparked a debate in which viewers shared their opinion, some trying to justify how Melusi reacted and whether his quick retaliation was grounds for him to lose his job.

Tweeps know that the story doesn't end well for Melusi, and yet they are hoping that he doesn't lose his job because they feel he was merely acting in self-defence.

Check out their reactions.

