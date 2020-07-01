Mthokozisi Ndaba overcomes 'strong' alcohol and tobacco addiction

While the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown has caused widespread devastation, it has helped former Idols SA star Mthokozisi Ndaba to kick a “strong” alcohol and tobacco habit.

The muso and actor took to social media this week to open up about the effects the ban on alcohol and tobacco sales had on him.

“In everything there's a good and a bad side, indeed the lockdown healing process had paralysed our country in many ways, but also it has forcefully rehabilitated me from my strong addiction to alcohol and cigarette without attending professional help.”

Despite his sobriety, Mthokozisi will remain a brand ambassador of Barkunski Original Vodka.