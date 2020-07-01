Rosie Motene gives update on her emotional Covid-19 recovery

Veteran actress Rosie Motene, who revealed that she had recently tested positive for Covid-19, has opened up about the very emotional aspect of her recovery.

Rosie took to her social media to share a few of the tips that have helped in her journey to recovery and explained the emotional rollercoaster she and her partner found themselves on after testing positive.

“Emotions ... process whatever comes your way. We have gone from crying, being bitter and angry to petrified to trying to dance to old R&B. We have not had a fever, we have been checking our temps before we tested and its always been about 34/35 degrees.

“We are feeling better. My cough has decreased and my breathing improved,” she said.

The actress also shared guidelines that were recommended by medical doctors that she felt had been a great help for her.

"(For) tight chest steam twice a day with Vicks and eucalyptus oil. Cover with a heavy blanket for 15 mins. I sleep on my tummy on a pillow, apparently it’s good for the lungs. (Rub) Vicks on back and chest.

“Mobility is important. Last week wasn’t easy but this week I do about 20 minutes of moderate exercise. My partner does a little more as they don’t have a cough or chest tightness. Plus breathing exercise like blowing up a balloon or blowing into water with a straw,” she said.