'You can imagine my fear'- Brian Temba tests positive for Covid-19

Musician Brian Temba is the latest Mzansi celebrity to test positive for Covid-19, and has shared his feelings after people close to him died from the illness.

Brian took to his social media to share his status, and used the opportunity to warn people to take the guidelines put in place to protect them very seriously.

“Sometime we take things for granted and think some of the bad things that happen in the world would not affect us, until it’s on your doorstep. A few days ago I tested positive for Covid-19, when I thought it would be something that wouldn’t get close to me,” he said.

The musician said he had learnt about an industry friend who died after contracting the coronavirus, and that news increased his fear about what might happen to him.

However, Brian also expressed his hopes that a higher power would aid his healing.

“Today I learnt that an industry friend passed due to this pandemic. You can imagine my fear after that, but I remembered the word said 'no weapon formed against me shall prosper'.

"I have a family I love, so I have to beat this. I’m on the mend as we speak and will come out victorious. Please stay safe.”

In a video attached to his lengthy post, Brian said he was feeling relatively okay and was hopeful he would recover fully.

Watch the emotional video below.