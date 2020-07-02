TshisaLIVE

Actor Zola Hashatsi tests positive for Covid-19

02 July 2020 - 09:00
Actor Zola Hashatsi has tested positive for Covid-19.
Actor Zola Hashatsi has tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Instagram/ Zola Hashatsi

Media personality Zola Hashatsi has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 after he decided to go for a test when he realised he wasn't 100% OK.

The actor took to his social media on Wednesday to announce that after having undergone a test a few days before, his results had come back positive for the virus and he was taking the necessary steps to heal and to protect others around him.

Dear friends, family and colleagues please note my results for Covid-19 have come back positive. I will be taking necessary steps in keeping well and protecting others. Please go and have a test should you not feel 100%," Zola said.

As the number of infected people continues to rise, Zola joins the list of Mzansi celebs, including Brian Temba, TT Mbha and Rosie Motene, who also recently shared that they had tested positive for the virus.

Wednesday saw SA record its biggest ever single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, with the health ministry reporting 8,124 new infections. The majority of the new cases were in Gauteng. There are now 159,333 cases across SA and 2,749 deaths.

Industry friends and fans alike flooded Zola's TL and Instagram comments section with messages of healing, love and light.

“Love, light and healing prayers to you, Mkhulu. Konke kuzolunga. Siyakuthanda. Sizokuthandazela,” said Kgomotso Christopher.

Here are other get well soon tweets below:

MORE

Entertainment industry 'stopped being about talent long ago' says Zola Hashatsi

Taking to Instagram, the actor said he was finding it hard to fall asleep as he couldn't stop thinking about V-Mash.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

As actors return to set, Florence Masebe wants answers on how they will be kept safe

Meanwhile Zola Hashatsi has called for a shutdown of entertainment industry amid Covid-19
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Prince Kaybee challenges young boys to change: Toxic masculinity is a virus

Kaybee says men need to start dealing with the man in the mirror
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Former 'Jam Alley' presenter Vinolia 'V- Mash' Mashego has died

It is believed that Mashego died at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Fans shooketh by Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August Alsina TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Zinhle’s masks sell out in days TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi defends his cooking show amid claims other chefs are 'more deserving' TshisaLIVE
  4. Health challenges postpone Menzi Ngubane's 'The Queen' debut TshisaLIVE
  5. Sho Madjozi on Burna Boy ‘beef’: I am not scared of anyone TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
X