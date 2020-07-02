Actor Zola Hashatsi tests positive for Covid-19

Media personality Zola Hashatsi has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 after he decided to go for a test when he realised he wasn't 100% OK.

The actor took to his social media on Wednesday to announce that after having undergone a test a few days before, his results had come back positive for the virus and he was taking the necessary steps to heal and to protect others around him.

“Dear friends, family and colleagues please note my results for Covid-19 have come back positive. I will be taking necessary steps in keeping well and protecting others. Please go and have a test should you not feel 100%," Zola said.

As the number of infected people continues to rise, Zola joins the list of Mzansi celebs, including Brian Temba, TT Mbha and Rosie Motene, who also recently shared that they had tested positive for the virus.

Wednesday saw SA record its biggest ever single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, with the health ministry reporting 8,124 new infections. The majority of the new cases were in Gauteng. There are now 159,333 cases across SA and 2,749 deaths.

Industry friends and fans alike flooded Zola's TL and Instagram comments section with messages of healing, love and light.

“Love, light and healing prayers to you, Mkhulu. Konke kuzolunga. Siyakuthanda. Sizokuthandazela,” said Kgomotso Christopher.

Here are other get well soon tweets below: