IN MEMES | Lehasa has declared war but will he withstand Lelo’s wrath? — fans ask

Skeem Saam's Lehasa Maphosa has put into play his plan to put an end to Lelo Mthiyane but fans of the popular soapie feel that it will only end in tears for him and he has no idea what Lelo is actually capable of.

Fans of the soapie found themselves going into the archives and recalling some of the most evil things Lelo has done. They figure Lehasa has no idea who he is unleashing by declaring war on Lelo.

After Lelo was played by Mr Langa into partnering up with dodgy people for the supply of her spices, her error has now caused an outbreak in Turfloop. People are falling sick due to the spices, which Lelo found out too late were poisonous.

Lehasa has now thrown Lelo under the bus, like the trashy partner he is. Thus drawing the battle lines!

Lehasa might be oblivious but day one fans know that Lelo once put Kwaito in a suitcase. They know that the same Lelo once set a house on fire with a person inside. This doesn't sound like the type of person anybody would wanna go up against. But alas, Lehasa has underestimated Lelo and that's a clear sign that Skeem Saam is about to get Litty.

You can tell by the memes that fans already know what's about to go down!