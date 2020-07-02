'We are a cursed nation' - Celebs slam 'inhumane' eviction of naked man in Cape Town

Some of Mzansi's famous faces have joined the chorus of outrage, after a video of a naked man being evicted from a shack in Khayelitsha went viral on social media.

In a statement on Wednesday, the City of Cape Town said the incident occurred during a city law enforcement operation and that it was “in the process of suspending” the four law enforcement officials involved.

According to TimesLIVE, the city claimed the land the shack was on is owned by it and officials had been conducting various operations to prevent illegal land occupation.

The video sparked an outcry on social media, and actress Dineo Langa took to Twitter to slam the “inhumane treatment of black people” by the city.

“Maybe it is time we take a leaf from other nations and interrogate how to counter this legally by seeking the counsel of our legal community. The noise isn't making that inherently racist system flinch,” she wrote.

Muso Lvovo responded to a video of the eviction, saying “We are a cursed nation”.

He also painted a picture of the grim reality for some living in SA in 2020.