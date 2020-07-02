'We are a cursed nation' - Celebs slam 'inhumane' eviction of naked man in Cape Town
Some of Mzansi's famous faces have joined the chorus of outrage, after a video of a naked man being evicted from a shack in Khayelitsha went viral on social media.
In a statement on Wednesday, the City of Cape Town said the incident occurred during a city law enforcement operation and that it was “in the process of suspending” the four law enforcement officials involved.
According to TimesLIVE, the city claimed the land the shack was on is owned by it and officials had been conducting various operations to prevent illegal land occupation.
The video sparked an outcry on social media, and actress Dineo Langa took to Twitter to slam the “inhumane treatment of black people” by the city.
“Maybe it is time we take a leaf from other nations and interrogate how to counter this legally by seeking the counsel of our legal community. The noise isn't making that inherently racist system flinch,” she wrote.
Muso Lvovo responded to a video of the eviction, saying “We are a cursed nation”.
He also painted a picture of the grim reality for some living in SA in 2020.
Evicting people from shacks, during winter, deep in a pandemic... Someone having their home being taken down while they're bathing (Completely Naked)— Put South Africa First (@LvovoSA) July 1, 2020
947's DJ Fresh shared the video, asking the city what was going on, while Melanie Bala labelled it a “complete disregard” for the man's dignity.
Dear @CityofCT: WHAT THE ACTUAL F***???? pic.twitter.com/DCVnJAWbJN— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 1, 2020
The complete disregard for this mans dignity 😔😡 @CityofCT https://t.co/TSWkDd44mc— IG: melzinbala (@MelBala) July 1, 2020
Radio personality Mpho Letsholonyane asked why law enforcement officers had not at least had the decency to let the man get dressed before invading his home.
“I’m still confused as to why they couldn’t let the man get dressed! Would that have killed something in them?! Would this have messed with their schedule? Such a lack of humanity” she wrote.
TV personality Janez Vermeiren said the incident made him “sick”.