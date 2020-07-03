TshisaLIVE

AKA to haters: Nothing gives me greater comfort than knowing y’all make everything about me

03 July 2020 - 15:00
AKA is not fazed by always been a trending topic on Twitter.
AKA is not fazed by always been a trending topic on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Most people are touched by constantly being dragged into other people's drama, but AKA has made it clear he's not one of those people, and he actually loves the fact that almost everything can end up being about him on the socials.

The rapper frequently becomes entangled in many of Twitter's trending topics, even when they have absolutely nothing to do with him.

Recently, his rap rival Cassper Nyovest announced he was a father-to-be and, of course, it ended up being about AKA.

But apparently that gives him "comfort".

"Nothing brings me more comfort than knowing whatever anyone achieves, people will drag me into the conversation. It’s like the gift that keeps giving."

As if on cue, it didn't take long until someone tried to drag the rapper into another imaginary "beef". This time with Tweezy and about sampling.

However, AKA quickly shut that down.

"Stop it. Tweezy just produced two of my last three singles. Nothing to see here. Move along buddy."

AKA promises his 'broke' fans some free #AKATV content in due time

The Mega wants all his fans to experience #AKATV
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

AKA and Cassper gear up for boxing match: Here’s how they are preparing

Who do you have your money on?
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

AKA defends selling alcohol during Covid-19 pandemic: 'My family needs to eat'

"Chief ... it’s bad as is without being able to do any shows. I also have a family to feed you understand.'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

OPINION | What AKA & Cassper beef? Don’t be childish, it’s all about their guap!

Now, with a show of hands, is there anyone here who actually think the beef will end after the boxing match?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Fans shooketh by Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August Alsina TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi defends his cooking show amid claims other chefs are 'more deserving' TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle’s masks sell out in days TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'Gomora’s' teacher & pupil fight sparks heated debate on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  5. Health challenges postpone Menzi Ngubane's 'The Queen' debut TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X