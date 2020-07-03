AKA to haters: Nothing gives me greater comfort than knowing y’all make everything about me
Most people are touched by constantly being dragged into other people's drama, but AKA has made it clear he's not one of those people, and he actually loves the fact that almost everything can end up being about him on the socials.
The rapper frequently becomes entangled in many of Twitter's trending topics, even when they have absolutely nothing to do with him.
Recently, his rap rival Cassper Nyovest announced he was a father-to-be and, of course, it ended up being about AKA.
But apparently that gives him "comfort".
"Nothing brings me more comfort than knowing whatever anyone achieves, people will drag me into the conversation. It’s like the gift that keeps giving."
As if on cue, it didn't take long until someone tried to drag the rapper into another imaginary "beef". This time with Tweezy and about sampling.
However, AKA quickly shut that down.
"Stop it. Tweezy just produced two of my last three singles. Nothing to see here. Move along buddy."
