Cassper Nyovest urges fellow artist to cut down as finances get ‘tricky’

Lockdown seems to have revealed a different, financially savvy side to Cassper, with the star recently advising his industry mates to cut down on luxuries as their financial situations becomes murky.

The rapper, who recently spoke out about how he's trying to make sound financial decisions so he doesn't lose any of his assets, took to Twitter to encourage fellow creatives to do the same.

"Sending prayers to all the entertainers during this tough time. I know the finances are starting to look very tricky."

With the Covid-19 pandemic still raging, Cassper said it made sense to cut down on the "need to have" things, at least until life returns to some sort of normalcy where finances are concerned.

"Don't be afraid to cut down. Now is not the time for Abantu bazo thini or what will people think. Sort out what is most important and cut the rest. We will be back!"