TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest urges fellow artist to cut down as finances get ‘tricky’

03 July 2020 - 13:00
Cassper Nyovest spoke candidly about finances.
Cassper Nyovest spoke candidly about finances.
Image: Via Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Lockdown seems to have revealed a different, financially savvy side to Cassper, with the star recently advising his industry mates to cut down on luxuries as their financial situations becomes murky.

The rapper, who recently spoke out about how he's trying to make sound financial decisions so he doesn't lose any of his assets, took to Twitter to encourage fellow creatives to do the same.

"Sending prayers to all the entertainers during this tough time. I know the finances are starting to look very tricky."

With the Covid-19 pandemic still raging, Cassper said it made sense to cut down on the "need to have" things, at least until life returns to some sort of normalcy where finances are concerned.

"Don't be afraid to cut down. Now is not the time for Abantu bazo thini or what will people think. Sort out what is most important and cut the rest. We will be back!"

While it has always been clear Cassper is a great businessman, fans believe his "financially-maturity" may have something to do with his unborn heir.

In case you missed it, the rapper recently announced he was a father-to-be.

“I'm going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb," Cassper announced last month, alongside a picture of an “ultrasound” on an album cover.

PR stunt or Nah? Cassper Nyovest: I'm more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy

While many were overjoyed by the news, some were cautious and questioned whether it could be a publicity stunt
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper: Men must normalise the right behaviour and stop acting like hooligans

Cassper has been outspoken on femicide and gender-based violence
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | R207k for Cassper?! — Here's how much it might cost to book your fav rapper

This YouTuber asked SA rappers how much they would charge to be at his party. Here’s what he found.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

AKA ‘disturbed’ by people dragging him into Cassper’s 'baby' announcement

"Y'all are sick, man!"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Fans shooketh by Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August Alsina TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi defends his cooking show amid claims other chefs are 'more deserving' TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle’s masks sell out in days TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'Gomora’s' teacher & pupil fight sparks heated debate on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  5. Health challenges postpone Menzi Ngubane's 'The Queen' debut TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X