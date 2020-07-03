Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa to give free online concert on Friday night

After several requests from fans, 2018 Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa is ready to give the people what they want. She is hosting an online concert live on Instagram and Facebook on Friday night.

The star was taking over the live scene before the coronavirus hit the country in March. She has now switched lanes to holding virtual gigs.

The Promised Land Tour online concert will air live on her Instagram and Facebook pages from 8pm on Friday night, with the star set to perform some of fan favourites and several songs off her latest album Promised Land.

“I am doing this live concert/unplugged session because before Covid-19 I was busy with a tour, so the pandemic had a huge impact on the continuation of the tour. I then decided to do the unplugged as a continuation of the tour, in a way,” said Yanga.

“It doesn’t require going from province to province, but it does give people a live experience of Promised Land, which I enjoy as a performer.”