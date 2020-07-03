Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa to give free online concert on Friday night
After several requests from fans, 2018 Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa is ready to give the people what they want. She is hosting an online concert live on Instagram and Facebook on Friday night.
The star was taking over the live scene before the coronavirus hit the country in March. She has now switched lanes to holding virtual gigs.
The Promised Land Tour online concert will air live on her Instagram and Facebook pages from 8pm on Friday night, with the star set to perform some of fan favourites and several songs off her latest album Promised Land.
“I am doing this live concert/unplugged session because before Covid-19 I was busy with a tour, so the pandemic had a huge impact on the continuation of the tour. I then decided to do the unplugged as a continuation of the tour, in a way,” said Yanga.
“It doesn’t require going from province to province, but it does give people a live experience of Promised Land, which I enjoy as a performer.”
In these times where every coin helps, Yanga said she simply wanted to give back to fans and would not be charging for the performance.
“By doing this, more people will enjoy without the costs it would have cost them if they had to come to a physical venue. It will be a free show. All people need to do is have data and follow my social media accounts” she added.
Any fears that Yanga may not sound as good online as she does in person were put to rest earlier this year when she took to her Instagram Stories page to sing House Of Cards for US star Jojo.
“One of the craziest things just happened and I thought I should share it with y’all, my fam. Ndi the kuye [I said to her] we must do a song, wavuma u my love [my love said yes]. Guys, I don’t know what to do with myself!” an excited Yanga shared.
