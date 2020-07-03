IN MEMES | ‘Despite all his flaws, Papa Penny really loves Mama Nomi’
Mama Nomi was the true star of this season!
Papa Penny Ahee's last episode of the season left fans feeling high-key emotional, especially after they realised that for all his fails, the Tsonga disco icon was a family man to the core.
Fans tuned in to the show in their numbers on Thursday evening to bid farewell to one of the realest families on TV.
Throughout the season, fans have gone through an emotional rollercoaster with Papa Penny and his family. They got angry, got excited, happy and sad as they watched the family navigate their busy lives.
However, Mama Nomi has most definitely become the firm favourite. In contrast to her extrovert husband, Mama Nomi's humbleness and meek personality outshone that of everyone else this season.
Her ability to show her raw emotions and to get the fans to understand exactly what she's feeling at any given moment won over a lot of hearts this season.
Fans watched her mourn the death of her son, celebrate the birth of another son and become a “gold trophy” stepmother to all of Papa Penny's kids.
This season also belonged to Papa Penny and Mama Nomi's love.
While Papa Penny may not always speak or treat Mama Nomi in a “Twitter-approved” manner, fans have no doubt that he loves her wholeheartedly.
Tweeps celebrated the family in memes.
To #PapaPennyAhee for been romantic,for loving Mama Nomi and your entire children,for walking the grieving journey with Nomi,for been the best Father to your entire siblings Your an Inspiration pic.twitter.com/oa7VIsHFrG— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) July 2, 2020
#PapaPennyAhee— Isaac Mmutlane (@Ike78105757) July 2, 2020
Papa Penny is a family man.
Behind all the jokes and everything else, is a caring and loving family who will do anything to protect and provide for his family
We salute you....Aheeeeee.. pic.twitter.com/m79DNrel6a
What a beautiful gesture from Papa Penny tonight. Yes I'm not a fan of how he talks to his wife, but I believe he does love her. ❤️#PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/5GNglO6QmB— George Ngcobo (@GeorgeNgcobo6) July 2, 2020
#PapaPennyAhee reality show deserved an 1hr special tonight really 30mins not enough— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) July 2, 2020
Farewell i will miss this family alot you made our Thursdays special pic.twitter.com/i69dy6jeuH
Bathong that last episode #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/rseDjXCgqK— Flower Child (@Tebo_xo) July 2, 2020
#PapaPennyAhee really loves mamaNomi❤❤❤— Yummymummy (@freshfaceT) June 27, 2020
Whenever she's feeling sad😪, he comfort her
Whenever she's crying 😭, he's always there to dry her tears 😍😘🥰
We all deserves love like that pic.twitter.com/PUXmvBnPzj
#PapaPennyAhee— zusiii❤ (@Zusiphebahle2) July 2, 2020
Mama Nomi is happy I'm also happy. pic.twitter.com/CUBgxCdUvE