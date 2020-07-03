Levels! Mihlali & Sarah Langa’s 'private flight' snaps leave tweeps dizzy!
Influencers Mihlali Ndamase and Sarah Langa decided to starve the nation of all oxygen on Thursday, after they “pulled up” and caused major traffic with snaps of them near a private jet and helicopter, respectively.
The pair both landed on the Twitter trends list after they posted videos of themselves stunting on everyone else. Mihlali posted her video looking like she'd just walked out of a private jet, while Sarah did the same thing but in all black next to a helicopter.
“Aviation Twitter” wasn't having it though. They also pulled up thick and fast on Mihlali's TL talking about how the turbines were still covered. This apparently means that the jet had been grounded all along and hadn't flown recently.
That didn't stop Mihlali from dominating most of the conversations on Twitter, like she probably planned. In fact, in just a few hours, the video had more than a million views.
That's when Sarah joined in and took whatever oxygen tweeps had left.
Just check the girls out.
Together they left the Twitter streets dizzy!
Check out the reactions below:
Mihlali posted that video 32 mins ago and she’s already trending no 1 pic.twitter.com/JvqDfZnECW— Punchununu🌻 (@Promisesara) July 2, 2020
Konje there are people who go to the airport just for pictures and then go back home.Instagram life is too much and it can miss me shame.I didn't say Mihlali,so stay away from my tweet stans... pic.twitter.com/9MtpqmcSPZ— Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Fantastic_SoLo) July 2, 2020
everytime mihlali posts something pic.twitter.com/b1Nll8WKUw— YT: The Tshegofatso (@TheTshegofatso) July 2, 2020
Mihlali is still getting R25 000 excluding vat per Instagram post whether the Private Jet she posted is moving or not.— Advovo ❁ (@advovolicious) July 2, 2020
Some of you are hating on mihlali because her success is shaking the demons inside you. Stay in your tax bracket lane. Go insult people who earn R350 sassa grant pic.twitter.com/qXN69N8ZcO
So mihlali got all glam'd up, left her house just to go pose near a parked jet and come lie to the streets ??😭 I'll never have that kind of audacity. pic.twitter.com/Z95DiS3c9T— Gabrielle K.👑 (@Gabbie_Kamo12) July 2, 2020
I can't believe ugly south african men can make such beautiful woman like mihlali— IAMjerrycholoo (@IAMjerrycholoo) July 2, 2020
Outside we are ugly but inside we are beautiful 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/b3QVjkzfyb