Somizi pans cooking show critics

Somizi is not fazed by the early backlash he has received for scoring a cooking show on TV.

Dinner at Somizi's will premiere on July 10 on 1Magic. The show will see the flamboyant superstar invite celebrity guests into his home as they bond over cooking.

But some social media users have criticised Somizi for not being deserving of a cooking show because "he's not a chef".

"I saw that people are divided but I focus more on people that know how this thing came about. Firstly, it was my fans that asked that I have a cooking show and I was going to do it on YouTube - until this opportunity came," Somizi explained.

"Secondly, I think people just jump the gun based on what they perceive the cooking show is going to be about. They will be shocked and they will come back to me if they are mature enough to say we are sorry for jumping the gun and for thinking you don't deserve the show. It's not your typical cooking show and I'm not teaching people to cook.

"I'm just a personality who is cooking and having guests in my house. If they watch the show they must tell me if their so-called chefs can do what I do."